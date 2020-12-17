Wrestling Roundup: Versailles, Osage and Camdenton

Versailles girls takes 7th, Osage ties for 11th at Blair Oaks Tournament

A total of 14 schools descended upon Wardsville for the Blair Oaks Tournament Wednesday night and Versailles and School of the Osage were among them.

The Tigers of Versailles finished seventh with five wrestlers earning 12 points while the Indians of Osage sent three wrestlers who tied five other schools for 11th with no points. Fulton’s lineup of six wrestlers captured the team title with 34 points of their own.

There were two individual champions from the Lake area, though, as Versailles’ Maris Ollison and Sarah Huffman brought home team titles. Ollison (3-1) won both of her matches in the 195-pound class by pin fall, both in the first round. Huffman (7-2) did the same at 235.

Versailles also nearly had another wrestler bring home a title as Serenity Keeter (3-5) split her matches. She started with a pin fall before falling to Southern Boone’s Josey Uhrig (5-2) by fall. Meanwhile, Renee Cayou (0-3) placed fourth at 117 and Ella Dunklee (1-8) finished sixth at 122.

School of the Osage’s Micheala Riner (0-7) finished second at 235, falling by pin fall to Huffman on two occasions. Audrey Utterback (0-9) finished seventh at 137 and Cierra Glendenning (1-6) captured fifth as well at 174.

Osage was scheduled to wrestle Buffalo and Reed Springs Thursday night and will wrestle in the Mid-Mo Invitational on Friday. Versailles will return to the mat on December 30 at the Eldon Tournament.

Camdenton girls finishes 15th at Nixa Invite, boys drop match to Lebanon

The Camdenton girls were one of 23 teams battling for first place at the Nixa Invitational on Monday where the Lakers finished 15th with four wrestlers who earned 33 points.

Lebanon and its 15 wrestlers captured the team title with 291.5 points, respectively.

Ciara Rathmann had the best finish for the Lakers, capturing third place in the 235-pound class. Rathmann won her first three matches by fall before being pinned in the final two rounds. Lucinda Baker earned fourth at 132 pounds along with Ashlynn Hughes at 102 and Chelsea Camponiano did not have a designated place finish at 127.

The Camdenton boys hosted Highway 5 rival Lebanon on Tuesday night and came up short to the Yellowjackets by a final score of 58-21.

Kaden Stivers earned the first points for the Lakers with a 9-7 decision at 113 pounds. Grant Garrett (138) won his bout by pin fall along with Adrian Kline (145) and Dakota Davis (285). Vincent Bollinger dropped his match by pin fall at 106 along with Wesley Layhay (120), Cooper Rhodenizer (126), Wiley Powers (152), Nathaniel Beeson (160), Kaiden Jefferson (170), Kaiden Davis (182), Dane Lapine (195) and Roberto Montez (220). Aidan Neal lost his match at 132 by an 18-8 major decision.

The Laker boys will be in action on Saturday at the Carthage Holiday Duals, slated to begin at 11 a.m. Up next for the girls is a battle against Bolivar in the new year on January 5. The Lakers will take on the Liberators at 5:30 p.m.

Michael Losch is the Sports Editor at the Lake Sun. He can be reached at mlosch@lakesunonline.com or 573-346-2132