Boys Basketball Roundup: Osage, Eldon and Climax Springs

Osage advances to Linn Tournament championship

School of the Osage will be playing for a championship Saturday night.

The Indians met Linn's junior varsity squad in the second round of the Linn Tournament on Tuesday and punched a ticket to the title game with a 72-50 win.

"I felt like our guys off the bench did a great job offensively as well as defensively for us," Osage coach Craig Engelbrecht said. "Speaking of defense, I thought our full court pressure was good all night long."

Alton Drace paced the Indians with 18 points while Will Faulconer added 14, Quentin Britton put up 12, Brockton McLaughlin chipped in nine, Jace Hills finished with six and both Drew Elley and Dalton Stoeklein contributed five points each.

Osage (3-4) will play for the title on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

Eldon to play in third place game of Linn Tournament

Eldon met Linn's junior varsity squad in the Linn Tournament on Wednesday and earned a spot in the third place game with a 58-53 win.

The Mustangs had some sizeable leads, but the Wildcats managed to stick around and make things a little close for comfort.

"We could never pull away. Some turnovers and them capitalizing on 3-pointers made it closer than we would have liked," Eldon coach Cory Casey said. "Still, a win is a win and we will take it and learn from it. It was a game that could have gotten away from us, but our boys held fast in the end and made the plays to secure the win despite a hot 3-point shooting Linn team in the second half."

Hunter Hees and Kyler Rush paced the Mustangs with 14 points each and both Aidan Wells and Kasen Bashore contributed to the balanced scoring with 13 points each.

Eldon (2-5) will play for third place on Saturday at 5 p.m.

Climax Springs outpaces Halfway

Climax Springs met Halfway on Tuesday and secured a 63-52 win over the Cardinals.

Mark Henderson knocked down 26 points to lead the Cougars and added five rebounds and four assists while James McCartney totaled five points and eight rebounds.

"We got a nice win over a good team last night," Climax Springs coach James Butterfield said. "Mark had a big night and James also played an excellent game. Defensively, the whole group really played well."

Climax Springs (3-1) visits Richland on Thursday at 7 p.m.

