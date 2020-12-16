Wrestling Roundup: Osage and Eldon

Osage sweeps Warsaw and North Callaway on Senior Night

On a special night to honor seniors, Osage wrestlers took care of business.

The Indians took on North Callaway and Warsaw at historic Heritage Gymnasium Tuesday night and the boys came up with a Senior Night sweep, taking down North Callaway 57-24 and Warsaw by a final score of 66-12.

“The Osage team wrestled well on Tuesday night, however we still have some places that we need to improve,” Osage coach Randy Satterlee said. “We need to continue to get in the wrestling room and work on technique and conditioning. With all that is going on with COVID, we are thrilled to be able to wrestle and compete.”

Mason Duba earned a pin for the Indians at 113 pounds in the match against Warsaw and he was joined in the pin club by Ryan Schepers (145). Gabe Arnall (120) won an 8-7 decision and Jacob Zelle was the winner of an 11-6 decision at 126 pounds.

Meanwhile, Zach Green (106), Evan O’Shea (152), Mason Dulle (160), Eli Williams (170), Chase Cordia (182), Jackson Creasy (195), Connor Arrowood (220) and Tanner Gardner (285) all went uncontested. Warsaw picked up its 12 points from an uncontested match at 138 pounds and a pin over Osages John Markovitz at 132.

North Callaway struck first in the other dual with pins at 113, 120 and 132 over Duba, Arnall and Markovitz and the visitors also went uncontested at 138 for an early 24-6 lead after Zelle secured a pin at 126. However, the Indians quickly answered as Schepers (145) earned a win by fall along with Corey Hubkey (152), Dulle (160) and Williams (170) was the winner of a 10-6 decision.

Cordia (182), Creasy (195), Arrowood (220) and Gardner (285) all went uncontested to finish up the night.

The Osage girls did not get to wrestle any matches Tuesday night with no lineups matching with their opponents.

Osage girls finish ninth at Tough As Nails Noel Invitational

School of the Osage was one of 13 teams in action at Rolla on Saturday in the Tough As Nails Noel Invitational where the Indians finished ninth with four wrestlers who earned 28.5 points.

Lebanon, who brought 15 total wrestlers to the tournament, took home the team title with 388 points.

Cammy Walters had the best day for the Indians after finishing fourth in the 122-pound class to improve to 3-2 on the season. Walters won her first round matchup with a 7-5 decision, was pinned by Lebanon’s unbeaten Hailey Bartel in the next and came back with a pair of pins in the next two rounds before forfeiting the third place match.

Cierra Glendenning (1-3) wrestled for Osage at 159 pounds and finished sixth in her bracket, Audrey Utterback (0-4) finished seventh for the Indians at 137 and Micheala Riner (0-5) captured eighth in the 235-pound class.

Osage is scheduled to return to the mats in a triangular with Buffalo and Willard on Thursday at 5 p.m.

Eldon splits with Capital City and Tipton

Eldon wrestlers were back on the mat Tuesday night for a triangular showdown with Capital Cit and Tipton.

The Mustangs got mixed results as the boys knocked off Tipton 43-22 and fell to Capital City 63-14, while the girls beat Capital City 24-12 and fell to Tipton by the same margin.

Eldon’s Tevin Eldridge secured a pin fall victory for the Mustang boys at 126 pounds against Tipton along with Ian Birdno (170). Samuel Simmons (132) won a 13-3 major decision, Sam Coppock (182) captured a 3-2 decision and Aidan Gerber (120), Garrett Greenwalt (145), Dakota Collins (160), and Jasper DeGraffenreid (285) all went uncontested. Tipton went uncontested at 106 and 220 and the Cardinals captured an 11-2 major decision over Eldon’s Jonathon Etzel at 138 and a pin fall over Tanner Pappas at 152.

Simmons (132) won an 11-3 major decision for Eldon against Capital City and Coppock (182) picked up a pin fall victory while Gerber (120) won a 13-0 major decision. The rest of the results went the way of the Cavaliers as Eldridge (126) was pinned along with Etzel (138), Greenwalt (145), Collins (160), Birdno (170) and DeGraffenreid (285). Pappas (152) lost a 6-1 decision and Capital City picked up some uncontested victories at 195, 220, 106 and 113.

The Eldon girls were winners over Capital City with four uncontested bouts as Anmarie Dillon (137), Olivia Chapman (151), Mackenzie Blankenship (195) and Sydney Searcy (235) did not have an opponent. Addyson Gerber (112) and Vivian Wester (117) lost their matches by pin fall.

Blankenship (195) was a winner by fall in the showdown with Tipton and Chapman (151) went uncontested again. The Cardinals were able to secure some pin falls of their own as Gerber (112) and Wester (117) dropped their matches along with Dillon (137) and Searcy (235).

The Mustangs will be back on home mats this weekend, hosting the rest of the Tri-County Conference in tournament action.

Michael Losch is the Sports Editor at the Lake Sun. He can be reached at mlosch@lakesunonline.com or 573-346-2132