Camdenton boys basketball drops game to Marshfield

Camdenton showed some signs of rust Tuesday night in a battle with Marshfield.

The Lakers scored just 11 points in the first half of a 62-39 loss to the Jays.

“Rough shooting night,” Camdenton coach Craig Campbell simply summarized. “Making some shots, especially early, and it might have been a different outcome.”

Antonio Glynn led Camdenton with 12 points, Kam Durnin finished with 10 and Jack Stordahl added seven points of his own.

Camdenton (0-5) will visit Salem (0-3) on Friday at 5 p.m.

Michael Losch is the Sports Editor at the Lake Sun. He can be reached at mlosch@lakesunonline.com or 573-346-2132