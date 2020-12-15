Girls Basketball Roundup: Eldon, Versailles, Climax Springs and Macks Creek

Eldon cruises past Dixon

Eldon took care of business on the road Monday nigh with a comfortable 78-35 win over the Dixon Bulldogs.

“We did a good job of pushing the ball in transition and crashing the offensive glass,” Eldon coach Isaiah Rhine said. “We were able to get everyone in the game so a lot of our younger players got some more varsity experience.”

Eldon was led by Sydni Halderman who put up 23 points to lead the Mustangs while Haley Henderson knocked down 21 points, Taylor Henderson added 12 and Jaci Mueller finished with eight.

Eldon (2-4) was slated to visit Eugene (2-2) on Tuesday and will visit Capital City (0-7) on December 22 at 6 p.m.

Versailles takes down Laquey

Versailles hosted Laquey Monday night and the Tigers delivered a 58-37 win.

Versailles (3-4) will visit Iberia (6-2) on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Climax Springs falls to Marshfield in Hermitage Tournament championship

Climax Springs met Marshfield in the championship game of the Hermitage Tournament Saturday night and came up short in a 66-44 defeat.

Climax Springs (3-3) was scheduled to host Halfway (0-1) Tuesday night and will visit Richland (5-1) on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

Macks Creek finishes sixth in Hermitage Tournament

Macks Creek met Hillcrest in the fifth place game of the Hermitage Tournament on Saturday and came up just short in a 39-37 loss.

Alyssa Seaholm led the Pirates with 10 points and Molly Phillips, Chelsey Brown and Taylor Rich added six points each while Bailey Taylor put up five and Ashlee Klinksick scored four to go with six assists and eight steals. Phillips pulled down 12 rebounds, and Rich finished with seven.

Macks Creek (1-5) will play in the Walnut Grove Holiday Classic slated to start this weekend.

Michael Losch is the Sports Editor at the Lake Sun. He can be reached at mlosch@lakesunonline.com or 573-346-2132