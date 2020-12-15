Camdenton's defensive efforts propel Laker girls basketball past Osage

Camdenton junior Payton Kincaid and the Lakers got the message loud and clear at halftime- step up the defensive intensity.

Trailing for nearly all of three quarters in a Lake area battle against School of the Osage Monday night, the Laker defense made its stand in the final frame to secure a 47-41 win. With the game tied at 41 with just over three minutes remaining, Camdenton held the Indians scoreless the rest of the way.

“We came in the locker room and she really fired us up,” Kincaid said of Camdenton coach Staci Caffey’s message as her team trailed Osage 25-19 at the break. “We are big on our defense and we go all out all the time. We were kind of lazy in the first half and in the second half we came out, got a run and it got us going.”

That run was nine unanswered points at the start of the third quarter that sparked Camdenton to a 28-25 lead, its first lead of the night since scoring the first basket of the game. But the Lakers could not quite pull away just yet as the visitors held a 38-37 lead by the end of the third quarter.

With both teams running full court presses the entire 32 minutes, finding some offensive rhythm proved to be easier said than done as both sides finished with 24 turnovers each. Ultimately, the Lakers were able to gain the edge they needed.

“There was one possession where we had six steals in a row, but five turnovers. We are working hard, but not working smart,” Caffey said. “The energy is there, but the intensity is not so that is what we have to make sure we just keep plugging. One thing I told the girls is don’t give up. Right now, you have an opportunity to face a challenge and let’s see how we are going to face it.

“There were a couple of times we could have laid down and I felt like we were giving them every opportunity to finish the ballgame,” the coach continued. “We just have to start tightening up and working on those small details in ball games that you have to do to win big games.”

For Osage coach Scott Rowland, it was the small details as well that eventually took a toll on his team. Osage had 15 of its 24 turnovers in the second half against Camdenton’s pressure defense.

“In the second half I guess they upped their intensity and we did not match it in the slightest. The things we did with coming to meet passes, breaking the press and getting good looks offensively in the first half, we were not able to do again in the second,” the coach pointed out.

“Too many times we tried to throw over the top of their press and they did not get a steal every time, but we had chances. If they are trapping and we can fake and throw and complete it, we probably have a two-on-one. But they knock it out of bounds, get in set defense and their set defense was better in the second half.”

It also did not help that Osage shot 52 percent as a team from the free throw line among its 17 attempts while Camdenton made 80 percent of its 15 free throw attempts. Kincaid knocked down two of them with 44 seconds remaining to make it a two-possession game and she also secured a steal with 22 seconds left to leave little doubt as she finished the night leading all scorers with 25 points.

“She is playing big for us and that is one of the things we talk about. This team is very unselfish and you don’t tell too many teams to get a little selfish,” Caffey noted.

“Payton can put a team on her back and that is what she did tonight. We always say if there is a will there is a way and she had the will tonight and was finding the way for us.”

Senior Olivia Whittle, the lone senior on the team, added seven points for Camdenton, junior Mya Hulett added five and both juniors Elle Turner and Charlotte Kurtz added four points each.

“Mya fouling out with four minutes to go was big for us. She does so much inside there and I cannot wait to just see her unleash,” Caffey stated. “She is a force, Charlotte is another force.

“We got some other girls- and they agree- they just have to step up and play,” the coach continued. “We had some guards that only had two (shot) attempts... There is a lot of our game that we have to start nitpicking, getting in some details and putting up more than 47 points.”

Kincaid certainly was part of Osage’s scouting report, but some foul trouble for the Indians as well made Rowland decide to stick with a little more zone defense than man-to-man.

“We talked about her and wanting to try and hold her down because she is going to get hers because she works so hard,” Rowland said of Kincaid.

“We played a little more zone than we thought we might have to and that maybe hurt us on rebounding. The thing was too many turnovers and missed free throws, we just have to try and eliminate those.”

The Indians were led by senior Liberty Gamm who finished with 16 points on the night while fellow senior Sara Wolf added nine, junior Reese Good put up six and sophomore Alyssa Newberry put up five points of her own.

“We are taking good shots and I don’t really mind the shots we get. We are just not shooting a high enough percentage yet,” Rowland said. “I told them I believe it is coming... We just have to knock them down.”

Wolf scored all nine of her points in the first half after dealing with some foul trouble, but one of those shots just happened to be a 3-pointer that officially made the senior the program’s all-time leading 3-point shooter. Wolf set a new career record at the school with her 148th 3-pointer, breaking the previous record held by 2017 graduate Kendal Miller.

“Congratulations to Sara. She has made 148 and we are only six or seven games in the season so hopefully, she has a few left in her,” Rowland said. “That is an awesome career mark I know she and her teammates are proud of- I am.

“Very rarely does Sara do anything where it is her dribbling. She gets passes from people and gets screened open,” Rowland continued. “She would be the first to say it is a team thing, but she is a pretty good shooter and the best 3-point shooter we have ever had.”

The latest milestone is just the latest for a program that has seen a few players earn some significant accolades over the years, whether it is 3-point shooting, hitting 1,000 career points or becoming the program’s all-time leading scorer like 2019 graduate Kerrigan Gamm.

“You hope the younger kids could see them play and realize how much hard work it takes, but I’ve been so blessed. It is 100 percent on the players and what they can do,” Rowland pointed out. “I’ve been so lucky to have players that work hard and are so talented. Sara is just the latest in what is getting to be a fairly long line.”

Osage (2-5) will be back on home floor Thursday night to meet St. Elizabeth (2-3) at 6 p.m.

"They are a smaller school, but they are tough. They are big and that is something we are not,” Rowland said of the next opponent.

“They may present some problems for us and I told them it is going to be the exact opposite type of team and game than we play at Camdenton. I think they are going to want to slow it down, pound it inside and that is something we have a little trouble with because we are not real big.”

Camdenton (3-2) will look to keep some momentum as the Lakers get ready for the Pink and White Lady Classic in Springfield. One thing Caffey would like to see are a few less turnovers.

“We are going to have to learn to start taking care of the ball and we have to start being 12 and under on the turnovers,” the coach said. “I’d like it if it was even 15. We have been in the 20s every game and sometimes I think you just have to learn the pace we want to play.

“It is still early, I love the girls’ attitude and demeanor on the court and they are very coachable so I think only good things are going to come.”

The Lakers will meet Thayer on December 28 at Glendale High School with tip-off scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

Michael Losch is the Sports Editor at the Lake Sun. He can be reached at mlosch@lakesunonline.com or 573-346-2132