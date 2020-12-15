Osage boys basketball outlasts Eldon in opening round of Linn Tournament

Alton Drace stepped up to the line and hit a big free throw from the charity stripe Monday night.

His free throw put Osage ahead by a single point with three seconds remaining and delivered a 49-48 win for the Indians over Eldon in the opening round of the Linn Tournament Monday night.

“I was really proud of the way the guys fought back in the fourth quarter and never gave up,” Osage coach Craig Engelbrecht said after his team trailed the Mustangs 38-32 heading to the final quarter. “I thought our defense was better tonight and Talon Childs did an excellent job of disrupting Eldon’s offense.

Drace scored eight of his game-high 16 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Indians, Quentin Britton finished with 11 and Grant Steen chipped in nine points of his own.

Eldon was paced by Aidan Wells who put up 14 points for the Mustangs while Hunter Hees finished with 12 and Devin Wardenburg added seven.

“The boys played hard, just struggled to execute early and also down the stretch in the last three minutes or so,” Eldon coach Cory Casey stated.

Eldon (1-6) will meet the host Wildcats (5-2) in the next round on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

Osage (2-4) was slated to face the Linn junior varsity on Tuesday with a shot at third place or the championship on Saturday at 5 p.m. or 6:30 p.m.

Michael Losch is the Sports Editor at the Lake Sun. He can be reached at mlosch@lakesunonline.com or 573-346-2132