Wrestling Roundup: Versailles, Eldon and Camdenton

Versailles boys captures 2nd, Eldon 10th at Versailles Tournament

Only one team stood above Versailles in the program’s own annual tournament on Saturday.

The Tigers finished second with a lineup of 13 grapplers who accumulated 154 points, trailing only Centralia who brought 12 wrestlers and finished with 180 points, respectively. Meanwhile, Eldon brought nine wrestlers and finished 10th with 74 points among the 15 different schools in attendance.

A team title may have been out of reach for both the Tigers and Mustangs, but the hosts had several wrestlers reach the finals and Eldon did produce an individual champion as Aidan Gerber bested his field at 120 pounds. Gerber (8-3) won his first three matches by fall, a 4-1 decision in the semifinals and added another pin fall in the championship, securing the victory in the first round.

Eldon’s Maddox Berlener (1-4) finished ninth at 126 pounds, Samuel Simmons (8-4) finished second in the 132-B division, Jonathon Etzel (5-1) earned third at 138-B, Killian Wilson (5-5) captured sixth at 145, Tanner Pappas (2-10) placed 11th at 152, Dakota Collins (4-7) was fourth in the 160-B division, Sam Coppock (8-4) captured third at 182 and Jasper DeGraffenreid (2-2) finished fifth for the Mustangs at 285.

Kannen Wilson was one of the finalists for Versailles as he placed second at 113 pounds and improved to 9-2 on the season. Wilson won three of his first four matches by fall and a 7-0 decision to reach the finals before falling to unbeaten Brayden Dubes of Centralia (11-0) in the championship by pin.

Tres Powers (8-2) also reached the finals at 132 where he won his first two matches by fall, a 13-8 decision and another pin fall in the semifinals before falling to unbeaten Andrew Stanfield of St. Michael the Archangel (8-0) by a 17-2 technical fall in the championship.

Zachary Radefeld (9-1) reached the finals at 152 with a 15-0 technical fall, an 18-0 technical fall, a 160 technical fall and a 15-0 technical fall before he was bested in the finals by unbeaten Brayden Shelton of Centralia (11-0) in a 22-4 technical fall.

Kyle Flieger (7-3) dropped his first match by fall to unbeaten Carter Epema of Jefferson City (4-0) and finished strong with three straight pin falls to capture second at 160.

Mason Hibdon (7-3) was also a finalist at 220, winning his first two matches by fall before losing a 10-1 major decision in the semifinals to Boonville’s unbeaten Peyton Hahn (7-0) and a pin fall in the finals to the same grappler.

Other Versailles varsity finishes included Haidynn Rogers (3-5) finishing 10th at 120, Benjamin Dornan (4-3) taking sixth at 126, Cage Pritchett (5-4) placing third at 138, Alex Radefeld (8-2) earning third at 145, Connor Lehman (9-2) taking third at 170, Gavin Brantley (4-5) placing fifth at 195 and Tristan Gavette (8-2) capturing third at 285.

Eldon is scheduled to wrestle a triangular at Marshall on Tuesday at 5 p.m. Versailles is set to battle in the Spartan Duals over the weekend.

Camdenton girls take 11th at Union Tournament

Camdenton was one of 18 different schools wrestling in the Union Tournament on Saturday where the Lakers finished 11th with 46 points among the five wrestlers in action.

Marshfield, with a full lineup of 14 wrestlers, captured the title with 263 points of their own.

Clara Rathmann had the best day among any Laker after improving to 8-3 with a third place finish in the 235-pound class. After receiving a bye in the first round, Rathmann won her first two bouts by pin fall before falling to unbeaten Leanna Merrell of Marshfield (6-0) in the semifinals by pin fall. Rathmann came back strong in the third place match with another pin fall.

Both Ashlynn Hughes (0-5 at 102) and Lucinda Baker (5-6 at 132) finished sixth for the Lakers, Lily Smith (2-6) captured 10th at 122 and Chelsea Camponinio (1-5) earned 11th at 127.

Camdenton will be wrestling at Lebanon Tuesday night at 5:30 p.m. before going to battle in the Nixa Tournament on Wednesday.

