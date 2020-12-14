Boys Basketball Roundup: Versailles and Osage

Versailles drops nail-biter to Tipton

A single bucket made the difference Friday night in Versailles’ game at Tipton.

Unfortunately for the Tigers, they were on the short end in a 67-65 loss to the Cardinals.

Ryder Williams led Versailles with 15 points on the night while both Seth Newton and Mikhail Gulyayev added 10 points each and Cole Wilson knocked down nine.

Versailles (3-4) will host Smith-Cotton on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

Osage drops game at Richland

Osage visited Richland Friday night and fell 83-69.

Osage (1-4) is slated to begin play in the Linn Invitational this week.

