Osage girls basketball gets by Father Tolton with third quarter run

After dropping four of the first five games of the season, Osage junior Reese Good and the Indians decided it was time to jump back in the win column.

Hosting Father Tolton Catholic for some Friday night hoops, Osage made a 7-0 run in the first quarter only to see the Trailblazers reclaim the lead by the buzzer. It was the same story in the second quarter with a 10 unanswered points proving to be fruitless after the visitors closed the gap with a 10-2 run of their own for a 23-21 halftime lead.

Turns out the third quarter was the charm as Osage held the Trailblazers scoreless for over six minutes and went on a 13-0 to create the cushion for a 46-34 win.

“I think we just kind of all thought that we’re kind of tired of losing,” said Good who hit a pair of 3-pointers in the third quarter to help her team make that final run. “We have to all work together, keep it up and shut them down.”

Well, Osage’s fullcourt zone press helped make that happen as Father Tolton finished with 30 total turnovers on the evening compared to Osage’s 14. But, the Trailblazers hung around for a while and Osage coach Scott Rowland gave the opponents some credit.

“I scouted them a little bit and to their credit they were making shots I did not think they are going to make, but you have to be able to handle that when a team plays better against you and shoots better than what you thought,” he stated.

“I thought the second half we played a lot better. In the first we’d get on a run and would just let them right back in the game. Just thought we were not making good passes into the post, not finishing and I don’t know what our percentage was in the first half but it was low and they were good shots… I told them at halftime, you just have to believe they are going to go in.”

The Indians kept at it and finally turned the tide. It was free throws down the stretch that helped to seal it as Osage shot about 81 percent as a team from the charity stripe. Father Tolton trailed by as many as 13 points and never got any closer than eight points the rest of the way.

“That is something that has not been a real strong suit for us and we shot free throws better tonight than we had in the past. They just did not have a chance to make a run,” Rowland noted.

“That is far and away our highest (percentage) of the year and it helps that the kids who went to the line are people I have confidence in,” the coach continued, also noting how pleased he was with the way his team finished the game.

The Indians were led by senior Sara Wolf who knocked down 18 points while fellow senior Liberty Gamm added 18 and Good contributed 11. Rowland said moving forward there is certainly some room for improvement in terms of offensive rhythm.

“At times I feel like we have kind of got it figured out and at times we haven’t. We are kind of trying to force things and maybe do too much too early,” he pointed out. “We want to try and score quickly, but if it is not there I’d like to make them (defense) work for a while.”

It will be a fairly quick turnaround for the Indians (2-4) with a trip to Lake area neighbor Camdenton (3-2) up next on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

“If ever there was a night to come meet passes and be strong with the basketball it is against Camdenton. Coach (Staci) Caffey does a great job with them and they play that style of ‘helter skelter,’” Rowland said of the Lakers’ defensive pressure that has typically run the length of the court. “I have not seen them play this year, but I’m assuming that is what they still do. I cannot imagine she is going to totally change her colors since last season. You are going to have opportunities, but you are going to have to come meet the ball, be aggressive to the basket and knock down your free throws. There is a real good chance there will be a lot by both teams.”

So, for now, it may be a good idea to rest up and regain some energy.

“We are going to have to go hard,” Good said of facing Camdenton. “They always go crazy so we are going to have to come out and go.”

Michael Losch is the Sports Editor at the Lake Sun. He can be reached at mlosch@lakesunonline.com or 573-346-2132