Girls Basketball Roundup: Climax Springs, Eldon and Versailles

Climax Springs takes down Wheatland in Hermitage Tournament semifinals

The semifinals of the Hermitage Tournament did not start out the way Climax Springs planned Thursday night, but the Cougars made the necessary adjustments.

After initially trailing 8-0, second-seeded Climax Springs bounced back with a 77-53 win over No. 3 Hermitage to advance to Saturday night's championship game.

"We made an adjustment in our defense and it all turned around then," Climax Springs coach Ron Rhodes said of the slow start.

Autumn Wallace scored a career-high 35 points to lead the Cougars, Jayden Butterfield recorded a double-double with 23 points and 11 steals and Maranda Burke knocked down 14 points while collecting seven rebounds.

"Maranda had her best game of the year," Rhodes pointed out. "Abi Wolfe continues to improve at running our offense and playing tremendous defense. It is great getting back to the championship game again and playing Marshfield, who is by far the best team we've seen this season."

Climax Springs (3-1) will meet the top seed for the title Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.

Final quarter hurts Eldon in loss to Lebanon

Eldon matched Lebanon on the court for three quarters Thursday night. It was the final one that made the most difference in a 67-54 loss for the Mustangs.

The Mustangs trailed by just two points going in to the fourth quarter and a quick 5-0 Yellowjacket run combined with a few Eldon turnovers against Lebanon's press provided the Yellowjackets the cushion they needed.

"We were in the whole game before that short stretch," Eldon coach Isaiah Rhine said. "Their pressure bothered us all night and we could never get in a good flow on offense.

"They shot a lot of free throws and we battled foul trouble in the fourth," the coach continued. "We were not able to close the gap again. We're competing well and learning from every game."

Eldon (1-4) will visit Dixon on Monday at 6 p.m.

This story will be updated with stats when they become available.

Versailles knocks off Cole Camp

Versailles picked up its second win of the season Thursday night in a 45-33 win over Cole Camp.

Versailles (2-4) will host Laquey on Monday at 6 p.m.

This story will be updated with stats when they become available.

