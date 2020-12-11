Camdenton wrestling swept by Rolla in Ozark Conference showdown

Camdenton stepped on the mat with Ozark Conference foe Rolla Thursday night and the visiting Bulldogs picked up the sweep with the boys winning their dual 50-28 while the girls earned a 66-12 win.

Kaden Stivers was the first Laker to pick up a win for the boys Thursday night as he won his battle in the 113-pound class by pin fall. Cooper Rhodenizer (126) also won by fall along with Grant Garrett (138) and Dakota Davis (285). Camdenton's other win came from Aidan Neal's 13-4 major decision at 132 pounds. Vincent Bollinger (106) was pinned by his Rolla opponent, Wesley Layhay lost a 16-0 technical fall at 120 and Adrian Kline (145) was also pinned along with Cale Bentley (152), Nathaniel Beeson (160), Kaiden Jefferson (170), Dane Lapine (195) and Roberto Montez (220). Meanwhile, Kaiden Davis (182) dropped a 7-0 decision.

Taylor Mustain was able to secure a pin for the Laker girls at 112 pounds and Clara Rathmann (235) was able to do the same in her bout. Maria Igot came up short in a close 5-4 decision for the Lakers at 102 and Lilly Smith (122) was pinned along with Lucinda Baker (137). Chelsea Camoniano (127) was also in action for Camdenton and came up just short in a 5-3 decision. The Bulldogs picked up the rest of their points in eight uncontested matches.

The Camdenton girls are scheduled to go to the Union Tournament over the weekend and both the boys and girls will visit Lebanon on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

