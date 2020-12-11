Boys Basketball Roundup: Eldon and Versailles

Eldon drops conference opener to Southern Boone

Eldon opened up the conference portion of its season Thursday night hosting Tri-County Conference foe Southern Boone and the pressure defense of the Eagles caused some problems in a 58-43 defeat for the home team.

It was just a nine point game at the half and the Mustangs managed to cut the deficit to six points at one point in the third quarter, but could not find a way to get over the hump. It was also a night where some underclassmen got a few more minutes as senior guard Kyler Rush was unavailable due to injury.

"I thought we played hard at times and executed well and other times we didn't. We played two freshmen and three sophomores a good part of the night against one of the best man-to-man pressure defenses we will see all year," Eldon coach Cory Casey noted. "The young guys grew up tonight and the tem is heading in the right direction."

Eldon was led by Aidan Well's 17 points while Hunter Hees added 12 points and Austin Rush finished with five.

"I thought all in all, they handled it well and we are using it as a stepping stone to grow," Casey noted.

The Mustangs (1-4) will play in the Linn Invitational next week.

Versailles unable to slow down Skyline

Versailles visited Skyline Thursday night and the visiting Tigers were unable to slow down the host Tigers in a 109-75 loss.

Versailles (3-3) will visit Tipton Friday night at 5 p.m.

This story will be updated with stats when they become available.

