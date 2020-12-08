Column: Hitting the right stride

Michael Losch

Lake Sun Leader

One of the fun things about sports can be the numbers that come with it.

The end of a drought, the number of games or matches in a winning streak or eye-opening stats or times that provide some insight to some kind of achievement- there have been plenty of those examples around the Lake area.

Well, Lake area athletes and teams are back at it once again and there are some interesting numbers for you to know or keep an eye on if you were not already aware of them.

1

Versailles girls basketball coach Tempary Gunter and Eldon girls basketball coach Isaiah Rhine are making their head coaching debuts this season and both coaches picked up their first career wins against their alma mater. Gunter’s signature win came right away in the season opener against Tuscumbia, a 57-55 nail-biter, the Tigers were able to pull out on November 23. For Rhine, that first win came against Gunter and the Tigers in a 54-24 win in the seventh place game of the Tri-County Conference Tournament on December 4. That first win of what both coaches hope will be many is officially in the books- no hard feelings, certainly, for Tuscumbia or Versailles.

2

The number of times the Versailles boys basketball team has eclipsed triple digits on the scoreboard and the Tigers have played just four games so far this season, scoring no less than 87 points in a game. Versailles is off to a fairly good start at 3-1 and the Tigers nearly reached 100 points a third time in a 99-84 win over Eldon in Tri-County Conference Tournament play. Those kind of performances used to earn Chicago Bulls fans free Big Macs at the United Center, but Coach Jason Ollison and company will surely be happy with the wins. The best part may be the team effort- Seth Newton, Eli Gulyayev, Mikhail Gulyayev and Justin Hammock are all currently averaging double figures and the Tigers have three more players scoring seven or more points per game. Simply put, the shots are falling for the Tigers.

47

The number of victories in Osage junior wrestler Case Cordia’s last 48 matches. The first state champion in school history is back in pursuit of a second straight state title after finishing 42-1 as a sophomore at 160 pounds. Cordia, who is currently wrestling at 182 pounds, is off to another good start after going 5-0 in the Bolivar Duals over the weekend.

153

The number of career wins for Camdenton senior wrestler Grant Garrett who crossed the 150-win milestone at the Bolivar Dual Tournament over the weekend. Just a season ago, he reached 100 career wins in Camdenton’s season opener and went on to finish third in the state in the 138-pound weight class. Time will soon tell what this final season has in store as he pursues the top of the podium.

158

The number of miles run by local runner Chris Boyle in 38 hours in the 4 Fore 30 Infinity Last Man Standing Race at Lake Valley Golf Club. A total of 107 runners started at 7 a.m. on Saturday to complete a 4.17 mile loop every hour, raising funds for Kids’ Harbor Child Advocacy Center and Boyle was the last runner left standing 38 hours later. Runners from the Camdenton cross country program were in action, along with coaches, and 2020 graduate Jake Thoenen led the pack completing 18 loops totaling 75 miles. Those are a lot of steps, putting one foot in front of the other. Event organizer Scott Page estimates approximately $20,000 will have been raised from this year’s race. The first race was held in 2018.

Michael Losch is the Sports Editor at the Lake Sun. He can be reached at mlosch@lakesunonline.com or 573-346-2132