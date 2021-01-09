Camdenton’s Wormsley signs with Westminster College football

Camdenton senior Jacob Wormsley is driven by the belief of maximizing his potential.

It is a belief the senior said his parents instilled in him with quitting not being an option and throughout his time as a Laker, he has sought to ensure no stone was left unturned in his pursuit of that goal because there was always room to improve as a football player.

Well, the quarterback is ready to find out how much he has left in his tank after signing with Westminster College on Friday afternoon.

“I like to think I can always squeeze more out of me. Always pull more, dig down deeper and I think another four years is a perfect opportunity to find out how much more I have,” Wormsley said after signing his letter of intent.

This, coming from a quarterback who played through injury towards the tail-end of his high school career- more precisely, a shoulder injury that was the result of throwing a game-winning touchdown pass in a district playoff opener at Jefferson City. For Wormsley, a small price to pay compared to the opportunity of getting to advance and play at least one more week of high school football before his time as a Laker came to an end on the gridiron.

“It is just that feeling when you throw a touchdown pass,” he said of his love for the game. “It is a big rush and there is nothing better.

“I’ve known some of them since kindergarten, we’ve grown up together and it is a special feeling to be with those guys on Friday nights winning games.”

The quarterback had to remain patient to get his opportunity beneath the Friday night lights, too.

Wormsley did not play much quarterback as a sophomore and he led the junior varsity to an undefeated season as the signal caller during his junior year while senior All-State quarterback Paxton DeLaurent was leading the varsity Lakers to a 12-1 finish and run to the state quarterfinals. In the midst of it all, the heir apparent committed to learning a brand new offense as Camdenton broke away from its running tradition in favor of a high-flying passing attack. When his name was called to lead the way as a senior, he was ready.

“It is just a great story because he kept working, kept progressing and worked on his own physical abilities. He got his chance and made the best of it,” Camdenton coach Jeff Shore said of the quarterback.

“He got every ounce of his ability- to this point- out of it. With his work ethic, he is going to keep going and keep climbing the ladder as his college career goes on,” the coach added. “He has worked really hard and it has paid off for him.”

According to maxpreps.com, Wormsley finished his senior season as the 174th best passer in the country and seventh best in the state of Missouri after completing 69 percent of his passes for 2,490 yards, 20 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 11 games. He also added another 234 yards and six touchdowns on the ground, averaging 3.1 yards per carry. For his efforts, he was named 2nd Team All-Ozark Conference and All-District by the Missouri Football Coaches Association.

“You are getting a guy that can run and throw the football. Part of his game that made him tough to defend is his quickness in the pocket, eluding the rush, and ability to scramble and hurt you,” Shore said of Wormsley. “You saw that a lot this year and he is a very accurate thrower. He battled through that shoulder as a very accurate passer, it affected him in a couple games and that was probably the only drawback for him was battling through that. It is tough to do that and have some tremendous ballgames on top of it.”

Wormsley intends to study physical therapy at his new school in Fulton and he said it was the coaching staff that drew him to the Division III program.

“They might be the most generous and nicest guys ever. They are just good guys and I really like how they treated me when I went on a visit there,” Wormsley noted.

“Looking forward to learning a new offense. I went straight from ‘Power-I’ to never running the ball ever again,” he added jokingly. “I’m looking for a happy medium somewhere.”

Whatever lies ahead in Wormsley’s future, Shore pointed to the example the senior is leaving behind.

“He is a great example of staying with it, working hard, keeping a great attitude and being a competitor- all those things we drive ourselves after,” the coach remarked. “Super proud of him that he not only had a good season, but a really great season, and statistically one of the best in the state.”

As the senior transitions to a new chapter in his ongoing campaign to maximize his potential, he implored his Laker teammates to continue doing the things that will make them successful as well.

“Prepare year-round and just be a leader. Put your best in everything you have and don’t quit,” Wormsley advised.

Michael Losch is the Sports Editor at the Lake Sun. He can be reached at mlosch@lakesunonline.com or 573-346-2132