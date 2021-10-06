Lakers take sting out of Hornets

Gunner Krull

The Camdenton Lakers football team handily defeated the visiting Hillcrest Hornets in their homecoming game Friday, Oct. 1, by the score of 54-9.

The Lakers put on an all around show of dominance for the fans that came out for homecoming Friday night, with their offense proving lethal and their defense stifling as they scored eight touchdowns in the game and held the Hornets to just nine points on a safety and a late touchdown.

Kam Durnin got things started off for Camdenton in the first quarter when he carried in the first touchdown of the day, one of three he would score in the contest. Bear Shore ran in the second touchdown of the quarter for the Lakers before completing a pass to Durnin for their third.

Down 21-0 in the second quarter, Hillcrest managed to get on the board with a safety, but Camdenton’s defense afforded them no meaningful chance to get back into the game while the Lakers’ offense continued to roll. Two passing touchdowns by Shore, one to Coleson Scheifelbein and another to Durnin, and a rushing touchdown by Landon Thomas sent the Lakers into halftime with a comfortable 42-2 lead over the Hornets.

After a quiet third quarter in which neither team scored coming out of halftime, Camdenton’s Kaden Harris threw a touchdown pass to Hayes Hulett early in the fourth quarter. Hillcrest recorded their first and only touchdown of the day with just over five minutes left in the game, but the Lakers were not done just yet as Kade Durnin completed a 41 yard touchdown pass to Brayden Sheppard with only eight seconds on the clock to run the score up to the final of 54-9 in Camdenton’s favor.

Offensively, the Lakers were led by Kam Durnin who turned in an impressive performance that included 182 receiving yards on 11 receptions and two receiving touchdowns, in addition to his rushing touchdown in the first quarter. Among the three Lakers who threw touchdown passes in the game, Bear Shore had another strong game, completing 25 of 41 passing attempts for 313 yards and three touchdowns through the air and a fourth on the ground. When asked about what performances stood out to him, Coach Jeffrey Shore also held up the play of Zane Thompson who made his first start at center for the Lakers against the Hornets. Although Thompson has played on the offensive line before, Coach Shore thought he did “a really great job” in making the move to center for the first time.

In addition to those outstanding offensive performances, Coach Shore had high praise for players on the defensive side. He thought Javari Stewart and Jaden Parkman both had “some nice plays” in getting after the ball, with Stewart recording three unassisted tackles and breaking up two passes for the Lakers and Parkman having a tackle to go along with a fumble recovery and an interception. He also commented on how important Adrian Kline’s play has been to their defense, saying that he’s “playing really well and doing a lot of different things… causing disruptions” for the opponent’s offense from all over the field. Kline’s night included three tackles, two unassisted, and a sack of the Hornets’ quarterback. The versatility of Landon Thomas was also something Shore pointed out, as Thomas has now played at every position for the Lakers after taking the field as a safety in Friday’s game, something that his coach thought was an impressive testament to Thomas’ all-around ability as a football player.

Giving his overall thoughts on the Lakers dominant homecoming victory over Hillcrest, Coach Shore felt that they expected to win and “came out ready to play and took care of business”. He said it was great to see the kids excited to play in their homecoming game after the whole school took part in the weeklong homecoming festivities, and that he was happy to get a lot of his players playing time in the homecoming game— “it was a good game for our program… great way to build pride in the school”.

Looking forward to next week’s all-important tilt against the 6-0 Lebanon Yellowjackets Coach Shore said they are “glad to be in this position” to take back the Highway 5 Trophy from the undefeated Yellowjackets with the conference title on the line. “It’s a big one,” Shore continued, noting that this game would also affect district seeding and thereby whether or not Camdenton will retain home field advantage once the playoffs begin.

After their win, the Lakers now hold a 5-1 record for the season and will next play on the road in Lebanon when they take on the 6-0 Yellowjackets Friday, Oct. 8, at 7 p.m..