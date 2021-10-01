Where the fish are: Fishing report

Lake Sun Leader

The lake level was 658.7, generation of 13,500 cubic feet per second (CFS) down to 3,500 CFS throughout the week for a level of 658.2 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 75 degrees. Truman Lake was at 705.6 level.

To Note: The Lower Osage is from the dam to the 22-mile mark; Mid-Lake is from the 22- to 38-mile mark, the Upper Osage is from the 38-mile mark to the Route 65 Bridge.

Tournament Results

Payden Hibdon won the two-day Bass Fishing League (BFL) tournament last Sunday with 10 bass weighing 32 pounds, 14 ounces.

Bagnell Dam spillway/Osage River

Water clarity: Clear. Fishing is slow for all species.

Lower Osage

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Slow on topwater lures, shaky head worms and square bill crankbaits along wave breaks and docks on the main lake or shallow docks in the backs of creeks. Crappie: Good on jigs 10 to 20 feet deep around main lake docks.

Gravois

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on topwater lures, jigs and crankbaits around docks or on square bill crankbaits around logs and open water in backs of creeks. Crappie: Good shooting jigs under main lake docks.

Mid-Lake

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Good flipping jigs and creature baits under shallow docks in the backs of creeks. Crappie: Good on jigs and minnows 10 to 15 feet deep along main lake docks and brush piles.

Grand Glaize

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair on Texas-rigged plastic worms and shaky head worms 20 feet deep along main lake points. Crappie: Good on jigs and minnows 10 to 15 feet deep around docks and in brush piles on the lower end and 6 to 8 feet deep around logs and brush piles on the upper end.

Niangua

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Slow on shaky head soft plastics and topwater lures in coves. Crappie: Good on jigs and minnows 12 to 18 feet deep around docks with brush.

Upper Osage

Water clarity: Murky. Black bass: Good flipping jigs or Chatterbaits to shallow docks or on spinnerbaits, topwater lures and square bill crankbaits around shad schools in the backs of creeks. Crappie: Excellent on minnows 8 to 12 feet deep around docks. White bass: Fair on crankbaits around shad schools in the backs of coves. Catfish: Good on cut shad, nightcrawlers and prepared baits tight-lining off docks.

Truman Dam spillway

Water clarity: Stained. Crappie: Slow on minnows in the dead-water channel. Catfish: Slow on worms, shrimp and fresh shad.

Sources

