Lady Lakers take first in golf tourney

The Camdenton Lady Laker varsity golf team captured first place in the Strafford Tournament Wednesday, Sept. 22, at Whispering Oaks Golf Course.

Camdenton’s varsity team finished in first with an overall team score of 352. Individual varsity medalists for the Lady Lakers included sophomore Sydney Righter who shot an 84, junior Kayle Stewart with an 85, senior Ashley Vest who finished with a 90, and junior Hannah Beeson with a 93. In addition to the varsity medalists, Addy Selander earned an individual medaling placement in the junior varsity bracket.

The Lady Lakers win on Wednesday is the most recent in their current run of success, as they were also victorious in their home match last Thursday, Sept. 16, against Lebanon and California. Righter again took home an individual performance medal in that match. Tuesday, Sept. 14, Camdenton also hosted Rolla and Waynesville, but due to inclement weather the match was ended early and no team score could be posted.

Commenting on the continued improvement and success of her team, coach Jo Beth Nicklas said that, “This team keeps getting better and better due to a tremendous work ethic and a true team spirit. They have been fun to watch and fun to coach”.

Coach Nicklas also credited their success to the addition of their new assistant coach Joe Presson, saying, “The addition of assistant coach Joe Presson has also helped us a great deal. Coach Presson has been able to help the ladies hone their shot accuracy, among other things, allowing them fewer putts and ultimately shaving many strokes off of each of their games and improving our team score tremendously”.

Camdenton played in a tournament hosted by Missouri State University at the Bill and Payne Stewart Golf Club in Springfield Thursday, Sept. 23.