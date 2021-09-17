Weekly fishing report

John Neporadny Jr.

The lake level was 658.9, generation of 12,000 cubic feet per second (CFS) at the beginning of the week decreasing to 1,600 CFS at the end of the week for a level of 659.3 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 79 degrees. Truman Lake was at 706.4 level.

To Note: The Lower Osage is from the dam to the 22-mile mark; Mid-Lake is from the 22- to 38-mile mark, the Upper Osage is from the 38-mile mark to the Route 65 Bridge.

Tournament Results

Steve Varner and Jason Greil won the Anglers Choice tournament last Sunday with five bass weighing 19.21 pounds.

Bagnell Dam spillway/Osage River

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on topwater walking and plopper baits, Ned rigs or Texas-rigged Salt Craws along rocky banks.

Lower Osage

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on topwater lures and Neko rigs along corners of main lake docks and wave breaks. Crappie: Good on jigs at night under dock lights.

Gravois

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Slow on topwater lures, jigs, shaky head worms, and finesse worms for fish suspended 3 feet deep under main lake docks or around shallow docks in the backs of creeks. Crappie: Good on jigs at night along bluffs and main channel docks with bright lights.

Mid-Lake

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair on jigs and shaky head worms along shallow docks in backs of creeks. Crappie: Good on jigs in brush piles and along docks 10 to 12 feet deep.

Grand Glaize

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair flipping jigs and shaky head worms around docks and brush piles 10 to 15 feet deep in coves. Crappie: Good on jigs 8 to 15 feet deep in brush piles around shad schools.

Niangua

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Slow on Texas-rigged soft plastics along main lake and secondary points. Crappie: Fair on jigs and minnows 6 to 10 feet deep in brush piles. White bass: Fair trolling crankbaits along the main channel. Catfish: Good on cut shad either drifting or on jug lines.

Upper Osage

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on topwater lures, shaky head worms and square bill crankbaits around brush and docks in coves. Crappie: Good on minnows 8 to 10 feet deep around docks. White bass: Good on Roadrunners and topwater chuggers with jig trailers along main lake points.

Truman Dam spillway

Water clarity: Stained. Crappie: Fair on minnows in the dead-water channel. Catfish: Slow on worms, shrimp and fresh shad.

Sources

Guide Alfred Chapman (573-465-3810), www.lakeozarkfishingguideservice.com; Big Ed’s Guide Service (573-692-6710) www.bigedsguideservice.com; Guide Jack Uxa (573-434-2570) www.lakeoftheozarksfishingguide.com; Guide John Blankenbeker (573-280-1455); Guide Terry Blankenship (573-480-2835); Guide Jim Dill (573-204-9005) www.jamesdillguideservice.com; Fitz Fishing (573-693-9299); Bryants Osage Outdoors (573-374-2278); Casey Scanlon (913-449-3176) and Cody’s Bait & Tackle (660-723-5115). Tournament Results—Thanks to www.bassingbob.com.