Lakers throttle Parkview to go 3-0

Lake Media

The Camdenton Lakers easily handled the Parkview Vikings in a 45-8 victory at Parkview High School in Springfield Friday, Sept. 10.

The Lakers scored early and often, racking up all 45 of their points in the first half against the Vikings. The Vikings also scored their lone touchdown in the first half, as both teams held the eventual final score of 45-8 throughout the rest of the game.

Camdenton’s offense was led by junior quarterback Bear Shore, who had another strong game by completing 21 of 27 pass attempts for 281 yards and five touchdowns. On the receiving end, senior Colson Schiefelbein, juniors Hayes Hulett, Kam Durnin and Javari Stewart, and sophomore Kyle Eidson all caught touchdown passes from Shore.

The Lakers’ defensive prowess was also on display once more this week as they held the Vikings to a single touchdown on 263 yards of total offense, came up with three fumble recoveries, and sacked the Parkview quarterback five times.

Camdenton Head Coach Jeffrey Shore praised his team’s performance against Parkview, saying that they “left no doubt” in their 37-point victory. “We came out hitting on all cylinders on offense,” he remarked in regard to his team’s balanced offense through the air. This was the second week in a row that five different receivers caught a touchdown pass, with Coach Shore noting the importance of having so many different effective weapons on offense. He held up the offensive performances of his quarterback Shore and receiver Schiefelbein, saying that Shore had another strong game as signal caller and that Schiefelbein was the receiver of the game, recording 101 yards on five receptions including a good dive to the pylon for Camdenton’s second touchdown.

On the defensive side, Coach Shore thought senior linebacker Cale Bentley’s performance stood out with two fumble recoveries, including a blocked punt that he returned for a Lakers’ touchdown.

On the overall performance of his team, Coach Shore said “we played well and took care of business,” doing what they needed to take the game. He commented on what he would like to see moving forward, including improvements with blocking among the receiver corps and the defensive line staying low. Though small, these improvements may loom large as Camdenton heads into its next game at home Friday, Sept. 17, against the West Plains Zizzers.

“It’ll be arguably the toughest team we play all year long,” said Coach Shore, “It’ll be a huge task for us for sure”. Like the Lakers, the Zizzers are carrying a perfect 3-0 record into Friday’s game, hot off a 41-0 victory over Rolla last Friday, Sept. 10. Continuing his thoughts on the home matchup against West Plains, Shore said “We need a game like that. Win, lose, or draw, we need to see where we’re at”.

Game time is 7 p.m. at Bob Shore Stadium.