MDC offers new Permit Card design, shooting ranges offer free cards

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) now offers a new design option for its Conservation Permit Cards that features target-shooting equipment. The new design is in appreciation of recreational target shooters and the contributions they make to wildlife conservation funding through their purchases of firearms, ammunition, and other items. MDC is offering free Permit Cards to shooting-range users at its five staffed shooting ranges for a limited time.

According to the National Shooting Sports Federation, recreational target shooters are significant contributors to conservation through the federal taxes (Pittman-Robertson) collected for their related purchases from manufacturers of firearms and ammunition. Missouri and other states receive and use these federal funds for wildlife conservation; hunter education; hunter and shooter recruitment, retention, and reactivation efforts; and shooting range development, maintenance, and operation.

The new Permit-Card design featuring target shooting equipment shows an over/under hinge-action shotgun, a semi-automatic handgun, ammunition, paper targets, and clay targets displayed on a rustic wooden shooting bench.

Permit Card buyers can also select from four other design images: a white-tailed buck, smallmouth bass, mallard duck, and eastern bluebird.

Permit Cards are another option to MDC’s paper and electronic permits and provide a durable alternative to carrying hunting, fishing, and trapping permits in paper or electronic form while in the field. As new permits are purchased and old ones expire, the updated information is automatically accessible through the one-time-purchase permit cards. Conservation agents can scan users’ cards to verify active permits.

Cardholders can verify their active permits online at mdc.mo.gov/buypermits, through permit vendors around the state, through MDC’s MO Hunting or MO Fishing mobile apps, or by contacting an MDC regional office.

A Permit Card costs $2 and does not expire. Purchase a Conservation Permit Card online at mdc.mo.gov/buypermits, at MDC offices and nature centers, or retail permit vendors. After purchase, the Permit Card it will be mailed to the address on file within four to six weeks. Learn more at mdc.mo.gov/permits/conservation-permit-card.

Because of permit-notching requirements and Telecheck steps required for deer and turkey hunting permits, Permit Cards cannot be used as a form of permit proof for deer and turkey hunting. Permit Cards cannot be used as proof of daily trout tags at trout parks so anglers will still need to purchase and wear their daily trout tags. Permit Cards cannot be used to show possession of a Federal Duck Stamp so waterfowl hunters must still carry the document verifying the purchase of a Federal Duck Stamp or the actual stamp. Permit Cards do not replace commercial permits and lifetime permits, which must be purchased through the MDC Permit Services Unit by calling 573-751-4115.

MDC Staffed Shooting Ranges Offering Free Cards

Conservation Permit Cards can also be used to register to shoot at one of MDC’s five staffed shooting ranges: Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center in Greene County, August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center in Saint Charles, Jay Henges Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center in Saint Louis, Lake City Range in Jackson County, and Parma Woods Range and Training Center in Platte County.

Shooters can use their Permit Cards to register to use range facilities through self-service kiosks at the staffed ranges. Shooters can no longer register by scanning their driver’s licenses.

MDC is offering free Permit Cards to range users at all five staffed shooting ranges for a limited time until the end of September. To receive a free Permit Card, ask range staff in person for a Permit Card application.

For more information on MDC shooting ranges, visit mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places/shooting-ranges.