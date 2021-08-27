Where the fish are

John Neporadny
Special to the Lake Sun, USA TODAY NETWORK

The lake level was 659.1, generation of 10,000 cubic feet per second (CFS) throughout the week for a level of 659.1 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 82 degrees. Truman Lake was at 706.8 level.

To Note: The Lower Osage is from the dam to the 22-mile mark; Mid-Lake is from the 22- to 38-mile mark, the Upper Osage is from the 38-mile mark to the Route 65 Bridge.

Tournament Results

Bill Davenport and Marcus Sykora won the Boat-Wrx Two-Day Summer Sizzler last weekend with 10 bass weighing 40.10 pounds.

Bagnell Dam spillway/Osage River

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Slow on Ned rigs, swimbaits and crankbaits along rocky banks and logs. Catfish: Fair on noodle lines baited with cut shad.

Lower Osage

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on topwater lures along corners of main lake docks and wave breaks or on plastic worms along points 25 to 30 feet deep. Crappie: Slow trolling crankbaits along the mouths of coves. Catfish: Fair on noodle lines baited with cut shad.

Gravois

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Slow on topwater lures, jigs, shaky head worms, and wacky-rigged plastic worms for fish suspended 3 feet deep under main lake docks. Crappie: Fair shooting jigs under docks along the main channel. Catfish: Fair on jug lines with cut shad.

Mid-Lake

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Good on jigs and shaky head worms on main lake structure. Crappie: Fair on jigs and minnows 15 feet deep along main lake bluffs.

Grand Glaize

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair flipping jigs around docks 10 to 15 feet deep in coves. Crappie: Good on jigs 8 to 15 feet deep in brush piles around shad schools.

Niangua

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Good for sub-legal fish on crankbaits, plastic worms and jigs along main lake points. White bass: Fair on topwater lures for surfacing fish around shad schools.

Upper Osage

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on shaky head worms, Texas-rigged creature baits and Chatterbaits in coves. Crappie: Fair on minnows and jigs 6 to 8 feet deep around docks. Catfish: Good on frozen shad.

Truman Dam spillway

Water clarity: Clear. Fishing is slow for all species.

Sources

Guide Alfred Chapman (573-465-3810), www.lakeozarkfishingguideservice.com; Big Ed’s Guide Service (573-692-6710) www.bigedsguideservice.com; Guide Jack Uxa (573-434-2570) www.lakeoftheozarksfishingguide.com; Guide John Blankenbeker (573-280-1455); Guide Terry Blankenship (573-480-2835); Guide Jim Dill (573-204-9005) www.jamesdillguideservice.com; Fitz Fishing (573-693-9299); Bryants Osage Outdoors (573-374-2278); Casey Scanlon (913-449-3176) and Cody’s Bait & Tackle (660-723-5115). Tournament Results—Thanks to www.bassingbob.com.