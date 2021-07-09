Weekly fishing report

John Neporadny

Special to the Lake Sun, USA TODAY NETWORK

The lake level was 659.25, generation of 39,000 cubic feet per second (CFS) to 37,000 CFS throughout the week for a level of 659.3 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 80 degrees. Truman Lake was at 717.4 level.

To Note: The Lower Osage is from the dam to the 22-mile mark; Mid-Lake is from the 22- to 38-mile mark, the Upper Osage is from the 38-mile mark to the Route 65 Bridge.

Bagnell Dam spillway/Osage River

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair on jigs along rocky banks. Crappie: Fair trolling crankbaits.

Lower Osage

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair on topwater lures along main lake docks and wave breaks or on Texas-rigged magnum plastic worms or drop shot rig finesse worms in brush piles 20 to 30 feet deep. Crappie: Fair shooting jigs under main lake docks.

Gravois

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair on 10-inch plastic worms in brush piles on main lake points. Crappie: Fair trolling crankbaits along the main channel and halfway back in large coves. White bass and hybrids: Good trolling small swimbaits along points. Catfish: Good drifting skipjack herring and shad.

Mid-Lake

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on magnum-sized plastic worms, swimbaits, heavy jigs and topwater lures along points, bluff ledges and in coves. Crappie: Good on jigs and minnows 10 to 15 feet deep around brush along points and bluff ledges.

Grand Glaize

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on jigs and magnum-sized plastic worms along main lake points and bluff ledges. Crappie: Good on jigs and minnows 10 to 15 feet deep around brush in coves.

Niangua

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair on shaky head worms and Texas-rigged soft plastics along main lake structure. White bass: Fair trolling crankbaits along points or on topwater lures in the mornings or evenings. Catfish: Fair on jug lines with shad sides.

Upper Osage

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair on 10-inch plastic worms along secondary points. Crappie: Fair on minnows 10 to 12 feet deep around docks. Catfish: Excellent tight lining nightcrawlers or jugging with live sunfish.

Truman Dam spillway

Water clarity: Stained. Crappie: Fair on jigs and minnows. White bass: Good on jigs and spoons. Catfish: Good on cut shad.

