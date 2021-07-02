Fishing report: Best fishing times at Lake of the Ozarks

John Neporandy
Special to the Lake Sun, USA TODAY NETWORK

The lake level was 659.1, generation of 10,000 cubic feet per second (CFS) throughout the week for a level of 659.1 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 80 degrees. Truman Lake was at 710.4 level.

To Note:

The Lower Osage is from the dam to the 22-mile mark; Mid-Lake is from the 22- to 38-mile mark, the Upper Osage is from the 38-mile mark to the Route 65 Bridge.

Bagnell Dam spillway/Osage River

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Slow on topwater plugs and Ned rigs along rocky banks. Crappie: Fair trolling crankbaits. Walleye: Slow on jigs and small swimbaits.

Lower Osage

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair on topwater lures along main lake docks and wave breaks. Crappie: Fair on minnows or jigs fishing at night 8 to 10 feet deep around dock lights.

Gravois

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Good on plastic worms and creature baits in brush piles on main lake points. Crappie: Good trolling crankbaits along the main channel and halfway back in large coves. White bass and hybrids: Good on small swimbaits along points. Catfish: Good drifting skipjack herring and shad.

Mid-Lake

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on magnum-sized plastic worms, swimbaits, heavy jigs and topwater lures along main lake points and in main lake brush. Crappie: Fair trolling crankbaits along bluffs.

Grand Glaize

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Good on plastic worms, spoons and topwater lures along main lake points. Crappie: Fair on jigs 6 to 30 feet deep around shad schools.

Niangua

Water clarity: Muddy in the upper end and stained on the lower end. Black bass: Good on shaky head worms, jigs and topwater lures along secondary points. White bass: Fair trolling crankbaits along points or throwing topwater lures in the mornings or evenings.

Upper Osage

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Good on jigs, shaky head worms and Texas-rigged plastic worms on main lake points. Crappie: Fair on minnows 10 to 12 feet deep around docks. Catfish: Excellent tight lining cut shad and nightcrawlers or jugging with goldfish and sunfish. Walleye: Good trolling crankbaits along points.

Truman Dam spillway

Water clarity: Stained. Fishing is slow for all species.

Sources

Guide Alfred Chapman (573-465-3810), www.lakeozarkfishingguideservice.com; Big Ed’s Guide Service (573-692-6710) www.bigedsguideservice.com; Guide Jack Uxa (573-434-2570) www.lakeoftheozarksfishingguide.com; Guide John Blankenbeker (573-280-1455); Guide Terry Blankenship (573-480-2835); Guide Jim Dill (573-204-9005) www.jamesdillguideservice.com; Fitz Fishing (573-693-9299); Bryants Osage Outdoors (573-374-2278); Casey Scanlon (913-449-3176) and Ferg’s Bait & Tackle (660-438-7413). Tournament Results—Thanks to www.bassingbob.com.