Fishing report: Best fishing times at Lake of the Ozarks

The lake level was 659.1, generation of 10,000 cubic feet per second (CFS) throughout the week for a level of 659.1 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 80 degrees. Truman Lake was at 710.4 level.

To Note:

The Lower Osage is from the dam to the 22-mile mark; Mid-Lake is from the 22- to 38-mile mark, the Upper Osage is from the 38-mile mark to the Route 65 Bridge.

Bagnell Dam spillway/Osage River

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Slow on topwater plugs and Ned rigs along rocky banks. Crappie: Fair trolling crankbaits. Walleye: Slow on jigs and small swimbaits.

Lower Osage

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair on topwater lures along main lake docks and wave breaks. Crappie: Fair on minnows or jigs fishing at night 8 to 10 feet deep around dock lights.

Gravois

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Good on plastic worms and creature baits in brush piles on main lake points. Crappie: Good trolling crankbaits along the main channel and halfway back in large coves. White bass and hybrids: Good on small swimbaits along points. Catfish: Good drifting skipjack herring and shad.

Mid-Lake

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on magnum-sized plastic worms, swimbaits, heavy jigs and topwater lures along main lake points and in main lake brush. Crappie: Fair trolling crankbaits along bluffs.

Grand Glaize

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Good on plastic worms, spoons and topwater lures along main lake points. Crappie: Fair on jigs 6 to 30 feet deep around shad schools.

Niangua

Water clarity: Muddy in the upper end and stained on the lower end. Black bass: Good on shaky head worms, jigs and topwater lures along secondary points. White bass: Fair trolling crankbaits along points or throwing topwater lures in the mornings or evenings.

Upper Osage

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Good on jigs, shaky head worms and Texas-rigged plastic worms on main lake points. Crappie: Fair on minnows 10 to 12 feet deep around docks. Catfish: Excellent tight lining cut shad and nightcrawlers or jugging with goldfish and sunfish. Walleye: Good trolling crankbaits along points.

Truman Dam spillway

Water clarity: Stained. Fishing is slow for all species.

Sources

Guide Alfred Chapman (573-465-3810), www.lakeozarkfishingguideservice.com; Big Ed’s Guide Service (573-692-6710) www.bigedsguideservice.com; Guide Jack Uxa (573-434-2570) www.lakeoftheozarksfishingguide.com; Guide John Blankenbeker (573-280-1455); Guide Terry Blankenship (573-480-2835); Guide Jim Dill (573-204-9005) www.jamesdillguideservice.com; Fitz Fishing (573-693-9299); Bryants Osage Outdoors (573-374-2278); Casey Scanlon (913-449-3176) and Ferg’s Bait & Tackle (660-438-7413). Tournament Results—Thanks to www.bassingbob.com.