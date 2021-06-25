Photos: 2021 Race Across America cyclers roll through Lake of the Ozarks

Michael Losch
Lake Sun Leader
A cyclist with "The Opportunists" makes his way through Camdenton on June 22. The 4-person team from West Palm Bleach, Fla., is racing to support Opportunity Inc., a non-profit early childhood education and family center in West Palm Beach.

Race Across America (RAAM), an annual race for ultracyclists that stretches over 3,000 miles across 12 states in the continental United States, made its way through Camdenton and the Lake of the Ozarks region this past week. Starting in Oceanside, Calif., the challenge for cyclists was to reach City Dock in Annapolis, Md. Cyclists could ride solo or in 2-person, 4-person or 8-person teams, and over 35 countries have been represented. According to the website, racers have also raised over $2 million for charities over the past 5 years. 

A racer with Team "Enso" out of Ohio makes his way up Highway 54 in Osage Beach just before the Grand Glaize Bridge on June 22. The team is racing to support multiple charities, including the Gary Sinise Foundation, Stefanie Spielman Fund for Breast Cancer Research and the Thyroid Cancer Survivors' Association.
A cyclist with Team "Suicide Prevention" makes his way up Highway 54, just past Eldon, on the way to Jefferson City on June 23. The team is supporting multiple organizations including the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Hope is Oxygen and the Mental Health Association of Oklahoma.
A racer with Team "Athletes Unlimited" makes his way up Highway 54 in Osage Beach on June 22. The team is comprised of three racers from New York City and a cyclist from Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Betsy Bills Sathra, an official with Race Across America, makes a stop at the time station in Camdenton on June 22. Sathra, who resides in Hilltown, Pa., has a duty to keep track of cyclists making their way across the country from start to finish.