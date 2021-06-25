Photos: 2021 Race Across America cyclers roll through Lake of the Ozarks

Race Across America (RAAM), an annual race for ultracyclists that stretches over 3,000 miles across 12 states in the continental United States, made its way through Camdenton and the Lake of the Ozarks region this past week. Starting in Oceanside, Calif., the challenge for cyclists was to reach City Dock in Annapolis, Md. Cyclists could ride solo or in 2-person, 4-person or 8-person teams, and over 35 countries have been represented. According to the website, racers have also raised over $2 million for charities over the past 5 years.