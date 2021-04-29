Upcoming golf events to check out around Lake of the Ozarks

Lake Sun Staff, newsroom@lakesunonline.com

Rotary Tournament

The annual Greg Gagnon Memorial Golf Tournament will be held May 7 at The Oaks at Margaritaville Lake Resort. Sponsored by the Lake Ozark Rotary Club, cost is $150/golfer and includes a $50 gift card to the Oaks Pro Shop, green fees, box lunch and two drink tickets. Registration, complimentary range balls, putting contest and raffle is from 10-11 a.m. with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. The 19th hole happy hour and awards will be from 4-5 p.m.

Register by calling Clayton at 573-302-4291 or email ebentzen@centralinvestment.net.

Celebrity Golf Classic

The Missouri Sports Hall of Fame presents the annual tournament at Old Kinderhook on May 10. Tee times start at 8 a.m. and run every 10 minutes. Play with a celebrity or with a foursome. Cost is $1,500 per team of four or with a celebrity.

To sign up call 417-889-3100.

Fitting Day

Callaway Fitting Day will be held May 11 from 1-5 p.m. fittings will be held every 30 minutes, starting at 1 p.m. No obligation or cost. It is an opportunity to hit the best equipment and find what options fit you best.

To schedule an appointment, call Steve at 573-378-5109 ext. 2 or email rollinghillspgapro@gmail.com.

Carts Fore Vets

The annual Carts Fore Vets Tournament will be held at the Eldon Country Club May 15. Shotgun is at 9 a.m. Cost is $75/player or $300 for a team.

For more information, email mcummings@eldongolfclub.com.

Father’s Day Scramble

The Eldon Golf Club will host a three-person scramble June 19 and 20. Cost is $180/team and $60 per team for cart (covers both days). Private carts are welcome for the event. Skins and mulligans available for purchase.

For more information, email mcummings@eldongolfclub.com.

Play for the Kids

The annual Play for Kids tournament will be held July 9 from 12:30-7 p.m.

All entries will include lunch, a round of golf for each player, one golf cart rental and a goodie bag. Cost is $150 per player. Lunch and registration begin at 12:30 p.m. with shotgun at 1:30 p.m.

For more information, call the YMCA at 573-348-9230 or send an email to ksovcik@lakeymca.org.

Ladies Scramble

A Ladies Scramble Invitational will be held at Lake Valley Golf Club July 10 & 11. Entry fee is $400 and includes 36 holes of golf with riding cart, tee gift, lunch both days, skins event both days, and closest to the hole prizes on Saturday.

For more information, go to www.lakevalleygolf.com or call 573-346-7218.

Two-Man Scramble

Lake Valley Golf Club will host a two-man scramble invitational August 7 & 8. Cost is $400 per team and includes 36 holes of golf with cart, skins event on both days, pari-mutuel on Sunday, and closest to the hole prizes on Saturday.

For more information, call 573-346-7218 or go to www.lakevalleygolf.com.

Parrot Head Open

The annual tournament will be held August 28 & 29 at The Oaks at Margaritaville Lake Resort. Cost is $350/team plus a $25 cart fee. A practice round will be held Friday with a 1:30 p.m. shotgun.

Entry deadline is August 24. Call 573-348-8255 for more information.