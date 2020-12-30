The top Lake area sports stories of 2020

2020, we will not be missing you.

In a year that started out like any other, sports could not escape the reality of an ongoing pandemic. There was frustration and there was chaos as the COVID-19 virus brought the entire world of sports and many of the normal activities of daily life itself to a screeching halt, making quarantining at home a new normal.

But, sports themselves usually feature some good comeback stories and although it may have looked a little different, sports returned. Even when a virus took away so much from so many, there were some memorable moments in the midst of this pandemic that will be missed and not soon forgotten.

The time has come to continue a Lake Sun tradition and recognize those moments as we look back on the top sports stories of the year. Here is our list in no particular order.

1. Wrestlers rise to the top and make history

A pair of wrestlers from the Lake area became state champions in 2020 as Osage sophomore Chase Cordia and Eldon senior Kaden Dillon bested their weight classes at the Class 2 State Tournament in February. Cordia became the first state champion in Osage history after finishing the year 42-1 at 160 pounds and Dillon went 45-4 at 195 pounds, winning a state title in the final match of his high school career. The highlights did not just belong to these two, though, as the Osage boys finished fifth as a team for their highest team finish at state in program history and Eldon freshman Olivia Chapman became the first female medalist in school history when she finished sixth at 135 pounds with a record of 33-8.

2. Chiefs win the Super Bowl

A long drought and decades of frustration came to an end for fans of the Kansas City Chiefs when the team beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV for the organization’s first championship in 50 years. The run to the title was the epitome of comebacks as the Chiefs overcame a 24-point deficit to beat the Houston Texans in the divisional round and overcame 10-point deficits to beat the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship and 49ers in the biggest game of them all. The Lake Sun was proud to highlight the local connections and passions of Lake area Chiefs fans as Kansas City made its run to the top.

3. COVID disrupts and cancels spring sports

It seemed a year like any other when winter sports wrapped up and another season of spring sports were on the horizon. Many teams around the Lake area were already practicing and some participated in jamborees when the pandemic came to the Lake area and eventually cancelled everything. This was perhaps no harsher for anyone than seniors who were looking forward to their final high school seasons and the memories to be made. In such a difficult time, the least that could be done was to recognize and highlight the careers of those seniors in our "Senior Salute" series who never got to enjoy their final seasons. It was also important to talk with spring sports coaches and share their thoughts on a season that never was and how they handled this unprecedented situation for their respective programs. Hopefully, a brighter future awaits as spring sports look to make their return in 2021.

Read More:Lake area coaches reflect on lost spring season

4. Eldon’s McMillen Field rebuilt after tornado

Even before the pandemic brought its wrath to the Lake area, some tough times had fallen upon the town of Eldon as a tornado wreaked havoc through the area just a year prior. McMillen Field, the home of Eldon’s baseball team, was not spared from the damage of the tornado in 2019 that destroyed everything in its path as it made its way up Highway 54 including the restrooms, press box, dugouts, lights and concession stands at the field. Just a year later, the home of Eldon baseball was restored and the school district made it official with a ribbon cutting ceremony on May 22 at the new McMillen Field. On a diamond where baseball has been played since 1931, it seems one tornado was not about to stop that tradition.

Read More:Eldon reopens rebuilt McMillen Field one year after devastating tornado

5. Eldon’s Sara Rhine signs professional basketball contract in Spain

Eldon’s Sara Rhine officially became a professional basketball player after signing a contract to play for Club Polideportivo Bembibre in Bembibre, Spain in May. Rhine, a former basketball and track and field standout at Eldon, enjoyed a collegiate basketball career at Drake University and unfortunately saw her final season as a Bulldog cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, she soon found a future on the basketball court, approximately 4,329 miles from Eldon in northwestern Spain. Rhine is currently in the middle of a season that runs from October through April.

Read More:Eldon’s Sara Rhine heading to Spain after signing first professional basketball contract

6. Lake area athletic directors prepare for return of sports

Athletic directors had to take on a challenge unlike any other in the past 100 years for a new and unusual era when sports returned this past fall. Masks, social distancing, filming sporting events and the ongoing cancellation and rescheduling of games due to the pandemic were just some of the things that became a new reality as Lake area schools seek to navigate through the pandemic. The Missouri State High School Activities Association deferred to local school districts and health departments to make the best decisions for their students that adhered to local guidelines and plans were made to try and ensure that no sports would meet the same fate of those in the spring. It has not been a perfect endeavor for all programs in the midst of an ongoing pandemic, but sports have continued on in the face of all the challenges this virus has brought.

Read More:Lake area schools seek to navigate fall sports through pandemic

7. Camdenton football program reaches 500 wins, Burch honored as part of ‘Elite 11’

When the clock struck zero in a game at Hillcrest on October 2, a significant milestone became official. A 38-14 win over the Hornets marked the 500th win in the history of Laker football, dating back 62 seasons. To date, the program inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in 2016 has enjoyed 58 winning seasons that has also produced 28 district championships and five state championships. Overall, the program has averaged about eight wins per season in a steady display of consistency and there was also consistency behind the scenes. Wayne Burch was recently inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame’s Elite 11 this year for his work as an assistant with the program dating back to 1983. Burch has been on the scene for all but five of more than 400 games.

Read More:Camdenton football program reflects on reaching milestone 500 wins

Read More:Camdenton's Burch honored as part of Missouri Sports Hall of Fame's 'Elite 11'

8. Camdenton and Eldon volleyball reach state playoffs

There was some excitement on the volleyball court this season and for good reason. Camdenton won its first district championship since 2008 and Eldon ended a district championship drought that went back to 1998. The Lakers nearly reached the Final Four, forcing its two opponents in the state playoffs to play all five sets before eventually being eliminated in the quarterfinals. The Mustangs enjoyed an 11-game winning streak during the season that also featured a streak of 22 straight set wins before the team bowed out in state sectionals. Both programs set a new benchmark for future teams to aspire to and time will soon tell if the next batch of Lakers and Mustangs can rise to the task.

9. Lake area athletes earn All-State recognition

The Lake area can usually be counted upon for producing some All-State athletes and 2020 was no exception as area athletes proved they had what it took to take on Missouri’s best. On the wrestling mat, there were six more state medalists in addition to the two champions and Chapman. Osage senior Abbey Cordia finished fourth, junior Jack Creasy was third, sophomore Ryan Schepers was fourth and Rudy Escobar finished fifth for the Indians while Camdenton junior Grant Garrett captured third and Versailles senior Riley Rademann earned fifth. Girls golf featured Eldon senior Kassidy Hull winning her third state medal after placing fourth while Osage freshmen Hannah Maschhoff and Sophia Sindlinger placed 10th and 11th, respectively. In cross country, Eldon freshman Zoe Martonfi became the first female state medalist in school history when she placed seventh and fellow freshman Nathan Reynolds also earned a medal placing 19th while Osage senior John Markowitz earned his first state medal with an 18th place finish. On the tennis court, Osage senior Lily Davis became the next All-State Indian when she finished eighth in singles play. Camdenton senior swimmer Gavin Schulte, the school’s first All-State swimmer, medaled at state for a third straight year after finishing third in the 50 freestyle.

There were also athletes recognized among the best for their efforts over the entire course of a season. In basketball, Versailles junior Coby Williams was named Class 3 All-State while Macks Creek senior Hunter Lane and junior Autumn Wallace were named to the Class 1 teams. In softball, Versailles junior Maris Ollison was named to the Class 3 All-State First Team while Camdenton senior Emma Rakes was named to the Class 4 Second Team. Camdenton senior Cooper Ezard was a Class 5 First Team All-State selection in football and Osage senior Jace Hills was named to the Class 3 Second Team. Last but not least, the volleyball court featured six All-State players as Camdenton seniors Sydney Smith and Olivia Whittle along with junior Payton Kincaid were named Class 4 All-State while Osage senior Sara Wolf, Eldon senior Addie Davis and Eldon junior Caroline Beckmann were named to the Class 3 team.

10. Local runners raise thousands of dollars for Kids’ Harbor at Last Man Standing

Over 100 runners, including some from the Camdenton cross country program, set foot on the course at Lake Valley Golf Club for the Last Man Standing race on December 5. The task of each runner was to complete a 4.1667-mile loop each hour with all the proceeds from the race going to Kids’ Harbor, a local organization that aids in the healing and prevention of child abuse. By the time the race came to an end, local runner Chris Boyle went 38 hours and 158 miles to win it. The race has been run each year since 2018 and Race Director Scott Page stated this year’s race generated an approximate total of $22,200 for Kids’ Harbor, a record amount from the event.

Read More:Runners raise thousands of dollars for Kids' Harbor in Last Man Standing race at Lake Valley Golf Club

Michael Losch is the Sports Editor at the Lake Sun. He can be reached at mlosch@lakesunonline.com or 573-346-2132