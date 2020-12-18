Runners raise thousands of dollars for Kids' Harbor in Last Man Standing race at Lake Valley Golf Club

Local runner Chris Boyle simply put one foot in front of the other.

He, and over 100 others including runners from the Camdenton cross country program, were part of the annual 4 Fore 30 Infinity Last Man Standing Race at Lake Valley Golf Club on December 5 where the purpose of the race was to complete a 4.1667-mile loop each hour with all the proceeds from the race going to Kids’ Harbor.

Well, the goal of each runner is in the name of the event itself and one by one, runners clocked out until there was one runner left standing. Starting bright and early that cool Saturday morning on the golf course, the day ran its course followed by night and then it was light again with more darkness to follow as Boyle continued moving every hour.

By the time he was finished, he completed 158 miles over the course of 38 hours. Not a bad way to spend a weekend and the St. Louis native who has lived in the Lake area for five years said it felt like time simply flew by.

“I don’t drink much caffeine during the week and hold off in the caffeine until late in the race so it has more effect. Not much you can do, especially if you are like me and really like sleeping,” Boyle said jokingly, noting that there was no specific way he trained his body to stay up that long.

“Just let the adrenaline of the race keep you awake and when the sun comes up it is a complete wave of energy that comes over you. You are fighting to get back to sunlight.”

Boyle and other runners were fighting for much more than that, though. The race officially began in the Lake area in 2018 and the individual fundraising campaigns of runners along with all total proceeds have gone to Kids’ Harbor, a local organization that aids in the healing and prevention of child abuse.

“I’ve never run a fundraiser so it was really cool to reach out to friends and family and have them come through. It is not enjoyable asking people for money, but it is a great organization,” said Boyle who raised $10,929 through his own fundraising campaign and donated $10 of his own money per mile. “Sometimes running is a selfish sport because you are out on your own a lot, but it was cool to make use of it.”

People could contribute to a specific runner on a per lap basis or a flat donation and Camdenton cross country coach Lauren Moriearty was also fundraising, raising over $800.

“I knew that I had a big running family through my time as a high school and collegiate runner and that they would be willing to support a great cause by supporting me through a running challenge,” said Moriearty who once ran cross country for the Lakers herself.

“There was definitely a motivation to keep the feet moving. Not only did the fundraising aspect of it help motivate, but the atmosphere of a race like this is unmatched. Every single competitor was warm and encouraging, our team helped push each other and I think the kids impressed quite a few people on the race course. Not often that you see members of a high school cross country team out crushing 50 miles together. The kids helped pull me through to my goal of 10 laps (41.667 miles) and I am oddly enough looking forward to doing it again with them some day.”

Overall, Race Director Scott Page stated this year’s race generated an approximate total of $22,200 for the organization, a record amount from the event.

“We are so excited to be a part of this event and the amazing fitness and determination of these runners,” Kids’ Harbor Executive Director Cara Gerdiman said. “Most of all, we are thankful in this difficult year for the continued support the event provides to Kids’ Harbor.”

CAMDENTON CROSS COUNTRY

Moriearty usually looks forward to competing in the Bass Pro Marathon each year, but the pandemic and a few extra responsibilities made the coach feel like she could not dedicate the necessary training to run in that kind of competitive setting. This event did not seem like such a bad alternative.

“I’ve always admired this race from a distance, but never committed to doing it mostly out of sheer intimidation,” said the coach who signed up with assistants Gary Thompson, Tucker Seise and four Laker runners.

And this coming from someone who previously completed the Great Virtual Race Across Tennessee over the summer, a 634.8-mile race across the state from May to August that Moriearty noted requires about five miles of running each day to complete. What that event did provide her, though, was a base she could rely upon and she decided to take on the challenge at Lake Valley.

“Coach Seise was already signed up, convinced me to sign up, which convinced Coach Thompson to sign up and we got to talking about it around the kids a lot and they were intrigued and wanted to be part of it, too,” Moriearty recalled. “We thought it would be a great way for the kids to shatter some distance goals and truly see what their bodies are capable of.”

And it just happened to create a bonding experience for the coaches and runners in the process as well.

“The other coaches and kids joining in made it one of the best days of competitive running I’ve ever experienced. The special thing about this race is that everybody is leveled,” Moriearty remarked. “It does not matter how fast or slow you complete the loops, as long as you’re done within the hour. This set things up perfectly for the kids and I to hang together for the entirety of the race, which is not something that would normally happen. Speed was irrelevant so we were just able to enjoy and feed off one another while trying to push our bodies to go further and further.”

Laker runners, current and former, proceeded to do just that. Leading the pack over the weekend was 2020 graduate Jake Thoenen who currently runs cross country for the United States Coast Guard Academy. Thoenen went 18 hours, totaling 75 miles, and only ended his race after tripping and injuring his foot.

“Jake completed ‘Swab Summer,’ an eight-week military training period, and he had the training and mindset to push his body further than most people would. After the rest of us were done, he kept coming in faster each lap,” Moriearty said. “We’d ask how he was doing and his response was pretty much always, ‘That lap felt really good.’ He got better as the night went on and he has his eyes on 100 miles some day, which is totally attainable for him.”

The training certainly helped runners like Thoenen, but he and his teammates were also fueled by what COVID took away last spring.

“Jake was part of the crew who missed out on spring sports and for him this meant he missed out on track, but he still put in miles. The COVID shutdown was a catalyst for some of my runners as far as their running careers are concerned,” Moriearty pointed out. “These kids are best friends and share a passion for running so they met up every day and ran together. The fitness and camaraderie that came out of that is a big part of what propelled Jake this weekend.”

Camdenton’s Alexis Stroup completed four loops (16.67 miles), Thompson went seven (29.17 miles), Cambrie Kowal and Blake Roettgen put up 12 hours for 50 miles and Seise finished 13 hours totaling 54 miles.

“They had to prepare differently than they’re used to. Cross country preparation is to hydrate, get good sleep, eat well the night before and eat something light of breakfast,” Moriearty said. “This weekend, they had to be prepped with different clothes, food and hydration for the duration of their competition. They did an excellent job prepping for something they didn’t have experience with and a great job ensuring they were taking care of themselves.”

And runners like Roettgen only starting putting in some miles this past August with about five months of experience to rely upon.

“He said himself that if you told him at the beginning of 2020 that he’d end the year as a runner who had done an ultra-marathon and ran 50-plus miles in one day he would’ve thought you were crazy,” Moriearty said. “As coaches we love it because we know we’ve watched and helped someone experience something that will stick with them the rest of their lives and provide them with the skills to do an activity that will always give them a sense of purpose and friendly group to do it with. We hate it because we know there are so many kids out there just like Blake that have not given running and the community that comes with it a chance. We’re hoping others seeing these athletes do awesome stuff like this encourages more to get involved.”

Now, this event will be something the program can look forward to each year.

“It was a hard day to beat and forever impressed by these kids who tested their limits and made amazing things happen,” Moriearty noted. “The school staff also really embraced how cool this was and are giving the kids lots of attention for their accomplishments so that is fun, too.

“We’re all part of the ‘Loser’s Club’ since there is only one winner, but I’m proud to be in a club of losers who accomplished as much as we did. It is my new favorite race and one of my favorite memories as a coach.”

CHRIS BOYLE

Like the runners of the Camdenton cross country program, it is the fellowship running provides that fuels Boyle. He ran his first marathon in 2006, but noted it was not until 2016 when he really started putting in some miles.

“You really can get better and just have to work at it,” said the winner of Last Man Standing who has also participated in a few ultra marathons over the past four years. “Being with a group of others and trying to make a conservation pace, we have a ton of fun.”

And the event on December 5 was the perfect setting for a runner like Boyle. He likes running off the beaten path in some nice, cool weather.

“I’m really more into it when taking to trails and getting off the road, it fits my personality better and it is more of an adventure instead of being out on the road,” he said.

“I love spending time outdoors and a lot go indoors when it gets cold, but it is really some of the best running. The first few minutes are tough, but once you get warmed up I love the winter running. The trails are beautiful with the crisp air and making it an adventure is the most important part. I cut back on the miles this year, but increased the quality of them and made sure I was running places I wanted to be and running with people I wanted to run with.”

That mindset was key for Boyle heading into Last Man Standing, which was the third race in which he completed over 100 miles. In his first race at Last Man Standing in 2018, Boyle went 84 miles after coming off a 100-mile race and was looking to avoid injury as well as the unfavorable sleet in the forecast while having fun with family and friends. The next year also came with some injuries so he gave his spot to his 10-year-old son.

“I regretted it because I knew I had more in me,” Boyle said of his 2018 race. “My goal was to leave with no regrets and there were no good excuses this year to quit.”

It had been over a year since Boyle even logged 50 miles in an event, but he was ready.

“I had a lot of confidence going in, but I did not know what was going to happen in the upper mileage. My head was in the right place and I had a feeling it was going to go well,” he said.

“This year my first 50 miles were terrible and sluggish and it took 50 or 60 miles to get warmed up… I wanted to put myself out there, set a big goal and see what I could do. I had never raised money for a run before and it added a little extra stress but motivation as well.”

Well, that motivation led to a first place finish for the St. Louis area native who was rewarded with one of 75 spots in the 2021 Big Dog’s Backyard on October 16 in Bell Buckle, Tenn. According to the website, the racing format can be found in 43 countries and counting.

“Bringing that race to the Lake is super neat. Almost everyone who goes breaks their distance personal record,” Boyle noted. “The format and camaraderie is super unique and unlike any race I’ve been at. Big Dog’s Backyard Ultra is a pretty famous race and people from every corner of the world will be there. Don’t want to push myself too hard for it. There are certain things I can tweak, keep working on strength, hill climbing and pounding the legs on the downhill.”

The man who will represent Lake of the Ozarks at this event has plenty of miles between now and October to do just that.

Michael Losch is the Sports Editor at the Lake Sun. He can be reached at mlosch@lakesunonline.com or 573-346-2132