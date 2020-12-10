Eldon’s P.J. Bledsoe signs with Westminster football and track and field

Anything worth pursuing in life may start out as a dream, until it becomes a reality.

Sometimes, all that dream may require is a little hard work and dedication from the individual and Eldon senior P.J. Bledsoe became one of those individuals on Wednesday after signing his letter of intent to join the football and track and field programs at Division III Westminster College.

“This means everything. I’ve wanted to play at the next level since I was a little kid,” Bledsoe said of the moment after putting his name down on the piece of paper before him outside of Eldon’s gymnasium amongst his coaches, family, teammates and friends. “I mean, I did not think I was going to get here my freshman year, looking back I struggled my freshman and sophomore year. I worked over the past four years and even in middle school. It is just a dream come true right now.”

And there is certainly no reason to limit that dream to just a single sport if the opportunity exists to grow and excel in both. Bledsoe said he simply could not choose between the two, but the decision on where to play them was not so difficult.

“It really made me feel at home when I went on my first visit there. In fact, I went back three days later on another visit just to meet the track coach and get everything I missed with him,” Bledsoe noted.

And there will also be a few familiar faces on the campus in Fulton where the senior plans to major in physical education.

Broc Silvers, Beau Roseblock and Ben Pallardy have all spent time coaching at Eldon or Versailles and all three currently serve as coaches at the school. Silvers, who previously served as the head football coach at Versailles and as a former assistant at Eldon, is the offensive coordinator with the football team and the men’s head golf coach. Roseblock, an Eldon alumnus who previously served as an assistant football coach at Versailles under Silvers, currently assists with the football team as the offensive line coach and is also a track and field assistant. Pallardy previously served as the boys head basketball coach at Eldon and is currently an assistant with the women’s basketball team at Westminster.

“The fact that I have Coach Silvers, Pallardy and Roseblock over there, who are my former coaches, helps a lot. I know I have people there who want to see me do the best I can,” Bledsoe pointed out, also noting that the school’s proximity to home also played a factor in his decision.

There are also his current coaches at Eldon who are looking forward to seeing what he can do. They have seen Bledsoe’s growth firsthand over the past four years.

“I’m very excited for P.J. He has been a great athlete for me and I wish we would have got to see how things would have went last year,” said Eldon track and field assistant Taylor Wall who coaches throwers and did not get the opportunity to do so last spring due to the COVID pandemic.

“He has definitely improved since his freshman year and I’ve had him all four years. Last year was kind of a setback since we did not have it, but I am excited to see how much he is going to grow this year,” Wall continued. “He has definitely been an example and is going to be a great leader for the throwing program and also the boys track team as well.”

Eldon football coach Chad Hult shared some similar sentiments as well about the senior.

“He has put in incredible work over the four years he has been in high school and even before that. his commitment to our program has been great and I anticipate it to be the exact same at Westminster,” Hult said. “Any time you get to continue playing sports at the next level, it is a great day for you.”

For Hult, it may be the accountability that stand out the most about his example.

“He has been a staple in the weight room and our offseason stuff. He comes to everything, he is on time, he is punctual and works hard when he is there,” the coach stated. “It is a great way for our young kids to look up and inspire to be like that with the punctuality and commitment to the program.”

A new chapter is on the horizon for Bledsoe and even though he may be spending some significant time in Fulton, Eldon will never truly be gone.

“It means everything to me to be a Mustang. I’ll probably come back here one day and have my kids go through this just so they can see what I went through because this has been an amazing program and community for me,” the senior said. “This community has rallied around us.”

Bledsoe said he is expecting to play wide receiver or running back at Westminster and he also plans to participate in the discus and weight throw. Looking back, Bledsoe said at one time he was not sure if he even wanted to pursue sports.

“Work hard and you’ll get places in life no matter who you are. In high school I did not even know if I wanted to play any sports and then I became a three-sport athlete all four years,” said the senior who also plays basketball for the Mustangs. “It means a lot and makes you want to become a family.”

Michael Losch is the Sports Editor at the Lake Sun. He can be reached at mlosch@lakesunonline.com or 573-346-2132