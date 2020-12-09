Wrestling Roundup: Camdenton and Versailles

Camdenton edges Branson in fight to the finish

It came down to the final match of the evening Tuesday night and Camdenton’s Dakota Davis stepped up and took care of business.

Davis, Camdenton’s heavyweight, secured a pin in the first round of his match to help deliver a 42-39 win for the Lakers over Branson.

Camdenton’s Kaden Stivers secured the first victory of the night in the 113-pound class with a quick pin and he was joined by Grant Garrett (138), Cale Bentley (152) and Nathaniel Beeson (160) in the win by fall category along with Davis. Meanwhile, Gunner Morris (195) went uncontested.

Branson’s points came from a pin over Camdenton’s Vincent Bollinger at 106 pounds, an open weight class at 120, a pin over Aidan Neal at 132, a 4-2 decision over Adrian Kline (145), and pins over Kaiden Jefferson (170), Kaiden Davis (182) and Roberto Montez (220).

Camdenton is set to return to action at home on Thursday in a showdown with Ozark Conference foe Rolla at 5:30 p.m.

Results for the Camdenton girls were not available yet at the time of publication. This story will be updated at lakenewsonline.com with more information.

Versailles boys sweep Knob Noster and Warsaw, girls fall to Knob Noster

It was Senior Night at Versailles and in an uncertain time due to teh COVID-19 pandemic, Tiger grapplers did not disappoint in front of the home crowd.

The boys swept Knob Noster and Warsaw in a triangular, taking down the former opponent 59-21 and the latter 71-3. Meanwhile, the girls went to battle with Knob Noster and fell 42-6. However, the Panthers picked up 30 of those points in open weight classes.

The Versailles boys left the 106-pound weight class open against Knob Noster, but quickly went to work as Kannen Wilson (120), Benjamin Dornan (126), Alex Radefeld (145) and Connor Lehman (170) all picked up pins. Zachary Radefeld (152) won his match via an 18-2 technical fall and Matthew Radefeld (113), Tres Powers (132), Gavin Brantley (195), Mason Hibdon (220) and Tristan Gavette (285) all went uncontested.

Knob Noster earned points with a pin over Cage Pritchett (138) and Kyle Flieger (160) while securing a 7-1 decision over Christopher Clark (182).

Wilson (120) earned a pin against Warsaw along with Dornan (126), Powers (132), Radefeld (145), Brantley (195), Hibdon (220) and Gavette (285). The Tigers also earned points thanks to Radefeld’s 17-1 technical fall at 152 while Flieger (160), Lehman (170) and Clark (182) went uncontested. The lone points of the night for Warsaw was the result of a 6-2 decision over Pritchett at 138.

Sarah Huffman went uncontested for the Versailles girls at 235 against Knob Noster while Serenity Keeter was pinned at 112 and Ella Dunklee was pinned at 122. The Panthers earnedd the rest of their points via uncontested weight classes.

Versailles will stay right at home with its annual tournament to host on Saturday.

Michael Losch is the Sports Editor at the Lake Sun. He can be reached at mlosch@lakesunonline.com or 573-346-2132