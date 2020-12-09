Boys Basketball Roundup: Versailles, Osage, Eldon and Climax Springs

Versailles falls to Smithton

It was another high-scoring affair when Versailles visited Smithton Tuesday night.

Unfortunately for the Tigers, this time they were on the wrong end of it as Smithton sent the visitors home with a 99-84 defeat.

Smithton opened up with a 28-18 lead after the first quarter and led 60-41 at halftime as the Tigers could not find a way to close the gap.

Seth Newton led Versailles with 18 points, Tyrus Ollison added 17, Michael Bell chipped in 12, Jaxon Marshall knocked down 10 and Eli Gulyayev finished his night with seven points, respectively.

Versailles (3-2) will visit Skyline (3-0) on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Osage drops game to Iberia

School of the Osage took a short trip down Highway 42 to visit Iberia Tuesday night and the Rangers made the road game a tough one for the Indians after coming away with a 75-51 win.

Alton Drace knocked down 18 points to lead the Indians, Brockton McLaughlin finished with 10 and Quentin Britton produced eight points of his own.

“I felt like we did a better job of pushing the ball up the floor than in previous games, but we still need to shoot better and crash the offensive boards,” Osage coach Craig Engelbrecht said. “Defensively, we gave up too many fastbreak points and offensive put-backs.”

Osage (1-3) will visit Richland (2-3) on Friday at 7 p.m.

Eldon unable to get by Buffalo

Eldon met Buffalo on the road Tuesday night and the Bison protected home court with a 62-36 win over the Mustangs.

“The boys came out flat and never recovered,” Eldon coach Cory Casey simply noted.

Aidan Wells led Eldon with 13 points, Hunter Hees added 10 and both Austin Rush and Devin Wardenburg knocked down five points each.

Eldon (1-4) will visit Southern Boone for its Tri-County Conference opener on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Climax Springs cruises by Wheatland

Climax Springs visited Wheatland Tuesday night and cruised to a 7519 win.

Climax Springs (2-1) will host Halfway on Tuesday at 7 p.m.