Girls Basketball Roundup: Eldon, Camdenton and Osage

Michael Losch

Lake Sun Leader

Eldon loses nail-biter to Fatima

Eldon refused to go away Monday night in its home opener with Fatima.

Trailing 12-2 to start the game and trailing by as many as nine points in the second quarter, the Mustangs bounced back and came up just short in a 65-63 loss to the Comets.

With a chance to potentially tie the game or take the lead with 6.8 seconds remaining, Eldon turned the ball over after attempting to inbound it. The Mustangs fouled and sent Fatima to the free throw line for a 1-and-1, which was missed, but there was just 1.1 seconds remaining and Eldon was unable to hit a game-winner.

“I was really proud of how our girls competed. I don’t think it was a game many people would have picked us to be in or have a chance to win it at the end,” Eldon coach Isaiah Rhine said. “We were able to handle their press well and we moved the ball well on offense. We showed toughness and worked ourselves back into the game both times. We’re continuing to get better and gain lots of experience.”

Sydni Halderman paced the Mustangs with 24 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double and both Haley Henderson and Taylor Henderson added 12 points and six rebounds each.

Eldon (1-3) will host Lebanon (3-1) on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Camdenton drops home opener to Helias

Camdenton opened up the home portion of its schedule against Helias Catholic Monday night and the Crusaders left the Lake area with a 78-56 win.

Payton Kincaid led the Lakers with 18 points, shooting 47 percent from the field, and she collected five rebounds. Elle Turner added 12 points in the effort, which included shooting 40 percent behind the 3-point line, and Mya Hulett added nine points to go with three assists and rebounds.

Camdenton (2-2) will look to bounce back when it hosts Osage (1-4) in a Lake area showdown on Monday at 5:30 p.m.

Osage falls to Richland in home opener

Osage hosted Richland Monday night and fell to the Bears 51-37.

Osage (1-4) will host Father Tolton (0-3) on Friday.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.