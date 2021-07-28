A games afoot

Rev. Dr. Ira S. Williams, Jr.

Trump spent four years setting the stage for what has taken place over the last 8 months. By introducing the Big Lie during the presidential campaign, he effectively invoked an insurrection handbook. Instigating the January 6 attack on the halls of Congress, the passage of voter suppression laws, the takeover of the Republican party, and the supporting venom spewed by a propaganda machine led by FOX “NEWS”, Newsmax and other right-wing media, Trump has created a state of emergency. Thank God for a Congress and the Department of Justice who continue to investigate this threat to our democracy. A free press continues to reveal the malignant motives behind white national extremism. Thank you General Mark A. Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, for revealing that January 6 was Trump’s Reichstag moment. The burning of the German parliament building four weeks after Adolf Hitler was sworn in as Chancellor.

Space does not permit a comprehensive rebuttal of the recent manifesto published in the Lake News. At least I must rebut two points this diatribe makes. The manifesto suggests that Herr Trump is our Harry Truman. Horsepucky! The only common factor between Trump and Truman is that their last name begins with the letter T. On my “wall of memories” is a photo of a group of men gathered around the desk of Vice President Harry S. Truman. This photo celebrates the passage of the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA). Standing to the left of the pro-labor Vice-President is my father. One of three employees of the Colgate Palmolive Company who organized its labor force into bargaining unit. On that day, the nation’s congressional bodies passed an act designed to protect the right of workers to organize, including federal workers. President Truman must have turned over in his grave in response to the suggestion that he could ever support the false and misleading statements listed in the manifesto and embrace the insurrection campaign of Trump and fellow white nationalists.

The current Big Lie and voter suppression laws are anathemas to our Constitution. In the Preamble of the US Constitution, the nation is challenged to “form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, ensure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity…”

We are not, nor has any Democrat ever suggested that we become a socialist state like Venezuela, the People’s Republic of China, the Republic of Cuba, Germany during the thirties, and the Soviet Union. Members of our military, legislative, judicial, and executive branches took an oath to support our constitutional democracy which rejects the creation of extreme political ideologies.

The US Constitution provides the underpinning for the creation of a Social Democracy regulated by voters. Our political parties have used their legislative power to endorse socialist policies in the promotion of the general welfare. Recently, congress has supported the promotion of the general welfare by responding to the Covid 19 pandemic with a SOCIO-ECONOMIC program. The America Families Plan and the America Jobs Program are also the products of a social democracy.

As Sherlock Holmes would say, the game is afoot. Not between Democrats and Republicans but between those who support our constitutional democracy and those who would replace it with an autocratic dictatorship.

We need a vanguard of citizen patriots who speak out, demonstrate (thank you Amanda Burrows for your bulletin board south of Eldon), and vote. Our democracy will prevail, and my grandsons shall grow up under the protections afforded by our Constitution.

Gravois Mills