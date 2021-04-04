Readers' Mailbag: Thank you for allowing me to serve

Submitted Letter

Chris McElyea, Camdenton R-III

To the Teachers, Staff and Patrons of the Camdenton R-III School District:

For the last 12 years I have served the patrons of the Camdenton R-III School District. I wanted to take a moment to say, thank you for allowing me to serve you. I also want to thank all the board members that I have served with over the years. One of my goals when I first went on the board was to leave the board in a better place than when I first went on. I have to say that it is.

The district is in a good financial position with having reserves of over 33%. We have been able to give the teachers and staff raises, provide board paid insurance, and provide career ladder all while the area maintained a relatively flat assessed valuation. This is a great accomplishment while some districts in the state either froze their raises and/or had to lay staff off. Just this year we started a board committee comprising of 3 board members to meet with Dr. Hadfield and Dr. Dill to discuss the budget before it comes to the entire board. This was a vital committee that was formed due to increasing expenses and a flat assessed valuation. We also have one of the lowest tax levies in the State of Missouri.

During my tenure we started a committee called the salary and benefit committee which is comprised of a teacher from each building, Superintendent Dr. Tim Hadfield and 2 board members. Since this committee has formed the communication between the teachers, administration, and the board has improved greatly.

There are many challenges ahead and having a good board is vital for the district to keep improving and growing. We have many things to be proud of at Camdenton Schools. Therefore, the election on April 6th is very important. It is important that you know the facts and those facts can come from our Superintendent Dr. Tim Hadfield. I would invite you that if you had any questions to please call Dr. Hadfield, he would be happy to visit with you. During the current campaign for the school board election, I have heard many half-truths and misstating of the facts. This is being done by 2 of the candidates running for the Camdenton School Board. If they are misstating the facts during their campaign what half-truths will they tell if they are elected to the school board? I would invite you that if you have any questions or concerns or just want to know what the truth really is, please contact Dr. Tim Hadfield. He would be happy to sit with you and discuss the truth.

Again, thank you for allowing me to serve you. It has been a great honor.

Thank you,

-Chris McElyea, Camdenton R-III