Lake Sun Leader

Joy Ann Sweigart, age 71 of Jefferson City, MO went to be with her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Jefferson City, surrounded by her family.

She was born on June 23, 1949 in Shelby MT, daughter of Florene Ann DuChene and Ben David Daugherty, Sr. She was preceded in death by her brother, Ben Daugherty, Jr.; aunts, Virginia Daugherty and June Farris.

Joy grew up in Lowry City, MO where she graduated from High School; she was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Later Day Saints; Daughters of American Revolution (D.A.R.); Marine Corp League Auxiliary; Operation Bugle Boy where she was helping raise money for the Gold Star Family memorial; Governor appointed member for the Child Abuse and Neglect Review Board; and a Docent who gave tours of the governors mansion. She was continually finding ways to serve anyone she could, she was passionate about history and keeping the stories alive. Caregiver for the elderly and a Hospice volunteer; volunteered at the humane society and at the Pantry JC; Retired from Missouri State Highway Patrol where she worked in the criminal records division. She was an avid fan of the Brigham Young University Cougars. She had a love of genealogy, her family and her cats. Joy never met a stranger, she loved big and impacted many lives.

She is survived by her children, Jammie (Mike) Weight of Santaquin, UT, Jennifer (Paul) Pugh of Payson, UT, C. David (Jody) Neuenschwander of Medina, OH; bonus son, Larry (Julia) Jefferson of Dallas, TX; her parents, Florene Ann “Nunie” and Ben David Daugherty, Sr. “Papa” of Camdenton, MO; sister, Linda Hulett of Osage Beach, MO; sister-in-law, Darlene Daugherty; grandchildren, Shelby (Cecil) Short, Ashly Weight, Dylan Weight, Hayden Weight, Austin (Alicia) Pugh, Danielle Pugh, Brandon Pugh, Jessica Moore, Paige Neuenschwander, Cambrie Neuenschwander, Mackenzie Jefferson, Kialah Jefferson, and Kennedy Jefferson; great-grandson, Greyson Short and one great-granddaughter on the way.

Visitation will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Later Day Saints, 4618 Henwick Lane, Jefferson City, MO 65109 from 4-6:00 P.M. and after 10:00 A.M. on Tuesday.

Due to COVID-19, the family requests that you follow social distancing and a mask will be required when attending the visitation and or funeral services.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. from the Chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Bishop Kevin Backes presiding. Burial will follow in the Lowery City Cemetery, Lowery City, MO at 4:30 P.M. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to the Marine Corp Scholarship League Fund, C/O Jan Crow, 1005 East Lee St., Lynn, MO 65051

The family is being served by Sheldon-Goodrich Funeral Home in Osceola, MO