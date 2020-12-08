Lake Sun Leader

Doctor Miles Neis, 69, of Osage Beach, MO, passed away on November 10,2020 in the comfort of his home.

Miles was born on October 27 1951, in Harrisonville, MO, to Harry and Ethel Neis. He went to Olathe High School and graduated from Pittsburgh State University. He continued his education and obtained a medical degree. He then spent six years in the Air Force as a physician.

Miles was a loving husband, father, brother, son, friend and most memorably, an incredible doctor. He dedicated his life to medicine starting in the Air Force. After leaving the services, he continued to practice medicine in Osage Beach, MO for many years.

His bedside manner was respected and adored by all. Miles had a hilarious sense of humor and was always seen driving the sports cars he loved. He will be incredibly missed by all of the many, many lives he’s touched.

Miles is survived by his wife, Neenah Duenke-Neis, his daughter and son-in-law Kimberly and Brandon Custer, daughter Kirsten Duncan, his two grandsons Brayden and Breckin Custer, his mother Ethel June Neis, and his two brothers Thomas Neis and HB Neis. And, of course, his beloved dogs. He is predeceased by his father Harry Neis.

The family held a private memorial last weekend and asks that any donations made in Miles’ honor go towards The American Humane Society, The Best Friends Animal Society, Doctors Without Borders and to End The Backlog.

