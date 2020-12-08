Why are so many Missouri communities adopting mask mandates now?

AUSTIN HUGUELET

A month ago, mask mandates were mostly a city thing in Missouri.

St. Louis, Kansas City, Springfield and Columbia enacted them over the summer and so did some of their suburbs, but most others left it up to personal choice.

A few smaller communities considered the idea and a couple even tried it, but where legal questions didn’t stall an effort, political opposition usually did.

Then the cases started rising.

As Missouri recorded its worst month of the pandemic yet in November, hospitals cried out for help and converted enough cities and counties to nearly double the number of mask orders on the books.

It started slow. West Plains kicked things off the day after Election Day and a few outer reaches of the St. Louis and Kansas City areas following two weeks later.

Thanksgiving week alone saw mandates pass in Washington, Marshfield, Fulton, Rolla, Clinton, Windsor and Kirksville, as well as Boone, Jefferson, Phelps and Adair counties.

In interviews this week, officials said the main reason for the shift was simple: The virus hit home and left them little choice but to try masking, which research suggests cut casesin St. Louis County andother states.

Phelps County Commissioner Larry Stratman, a Republican, said he and other area officials meet with local hospital leaders weekly and know what happens if the hospital reaches capacity.

“And a couple weeks ago, the hospital came to us and said they were concerned we were reaching that level,” he said.

The average number of new cases in the country each week had tripled from late-October to mid-November, and Presiding Commissioner Randy Verkamp, a Democrat, said the county had to try and "turn the tide” before it was too late.

In Fulton, where officials saw numbers double three times in eight weeks, Mayor Lowe Cannell had a similar take.

“This is not an ideal solution,” he said, “but we felt like we had to do something.”

“When you see our hospitals in sort of a panic mode and reaching their capacities and trying to figure out how to build alternative space, I don’t want to be the person that’s got COVID on a cot in a tent because we didn’t take some action,” he said.

It wasn’t just hospitals changing opinions.

Kirksville Mayor Zac Burden pointed out that mandates in Adair County came on the heels of the county’s first two deaths and the local school district’s decision to go completely online withso many people in quarantine.

“It was really starting to be more tangible for folks here,” he said.

Questions that Kirksville officials had about their authority to impose a mandate were also fading.

In a meeting with local government and education officials before the mandates came down, Burden said the county prosecutor pointed out that Gov. Mike Parson was really starting to encourage local governments to take action.

Like his counterparts in larger cities and their public health departments, Burden said he thinks it would be more efficient for Parson to issue a statewide masking order.

“But if that’s not going to happen, I’m glad we were able to do something and see other communities around the state following suit,” he said.

Public health leaders like Craig Thompson, the CEO of Golden Valley Memorial Hospital in Clinton, which passed a mask rule Nov. 23, appreciate the trend, too.

Some local leaders say it’s already working.

Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker, a Republican whoonce said mask mandates didn’t work, posted a video Wednesday highlighting a drop in cases since his county’s mandate took effect Nov. 20.

“The numbers are real and perhaps tell a story,” Brinker said.

Still, the majority of Missouri counties are operating with no mandates, and the virus is still there, too.

The most recent White House Coronavirus Task Force report said every county in the state “had moderate or high levels of community transmission” in the last week of November.

It also predicted that where orders aren't in place to change behavior, the virus will continue to be “unyielding with significant impact on the healthcare system.”

CoxHealth CEO Steve Edwards, whose Springfield-based system serves more than a dozen counties with no rules, offered similar analysis.

“Each of these (new mandates) is the right idea,” he said, “But it might be like putting buckets of water on a forest fire.”

Clay Goddard, who leads Springfield’s public health department, said masks are also not enough.

Communities also need to limit capacity in public places, he said, and even among cities and counties with new mask mandates, that idea was hit-or-miss.

Kirksville has them, for example, but Rolla only enacted limits on large venues with its mask mandate. Fulton yanked all capacity restrictions out of the proposal that became its mask mandate.

"We didn't want to put any additional dampers on business," Fulton Councilman Jeff Stone said. "It was very important to me to have a limited ordinance."

Other cities and counties didn't bother with the idea at all.

Some local leaders said getting everyone on board with masks would be a feat on its own.

"We have a lot of folks in our community that dislike this considerably and a lot who are not participating," said Gene Henry, a city councilman in Clinton, which is home to roughly 9,000 people.

Stratman, the Republican commissioner in Phelps County, said there are folks like that where he's at, too.

"Nobody likes to be told to do something," he said, "and we kinda know that."

Some in Jefferson City are eager to take up dissenters' cause.

Sen. Andrew Koenig, R-Manchester, filed a bill this past week that would bar city and county officials from enacting health orders for any more than 14 days over a two-year period unless the General Assembly approves an extension.

Conservative are mostly upset with St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, a Democrat who recently banned indoor dining at bars and restaurants and gatherings of more than 10 people, but Koenig said he's not just watching where he lives.

"We’re trying to protect people’s liberties across the state," he said in an interview.

But no action is expected until at least January, and it's unclear whether Parson, who has repeatedly said local officials should make the calls on public health orders, would support it.

For their part, most local officials who spoke with the News-Leader said they hope the ordinances underscore the seriousness of the situation and encourage people to do the right thing for their neighbors.

"I’ve heard from folks who are upset about it, but they’re willing to go with it because it is the ordinance here in the city of Kirksville," Burden, the mayor, said. "And in my own anecdotal experience, most people at stores I’ve been to have been adhering to it, which is good to see."

Mayor Ryan Stanley of Joplin, who recently voted to reimpose a mandate after letting one expire in August, said he's getting a lot less pushback from businesses this time around.

Back in August, when he was the swing vote against renewing a mandate he voted for the month before, many businesses were complaining that the rule was keeping shoppers away.

"But it's a different environment now," Stanley said. "The virus was here then, but it wasn't at the door like it is now with the hospitals saying they’re at a breaking point.

"So I think all the businesses know that we did it because it was absolutely necessary."

Edwards, the CoxHealth CEO, said if that's true, it's better than nothing.

“I think most people do respect that when government takes action, it means things are serious,” he said. “So if we can raise awareness about this disease in these counties and smaller towns and maybe some people have a smaller holiday gathering, that’s still helpful.”