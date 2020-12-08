Lake food pantries see holiday rush, though feel confident in closing out 2020 strong

Mitch Prentice

Lake Sun Leader

The holidays can be a tough time for many people. From the economic burden of Christmas gifts and food, to the possibility of spending the season without a recently lost loved one, the end of the year can be a beautiful time as well as difficult. For those who need a little extra help, the many lake area food pantries are standing by and ready to give what they can.

The Eldon Food Pantry regularly serves hundreds of families a month, though saw a dip in usage through the summer months. Manager Scherry Branstetter says they dropped to around 250 monthly families earlier in the year. However, that number has recently grown with the pantry serving 400 families in November.

Branstetter says they are doing well with donations and food stock and are ready to take on whatever surge of need may come in the final month of the year. She says they have seen constant community support in 2020, despite tough times being faced by many. She hopes a few new volunteers may come forward to help with the holiday rush and give the regular volunteers some much-needed breaks. The pantry is taking phone orders and has set up a curbside pickup for those uncomfortable picking up their food in person.

Food for Morgan County manager Donna Chapman says they’ve seen an influx of new clients in the last couple of months. The pantry served 550 families consisting of 1,500 individuals in November. She too says they saw a drop in usage in the summer months and are experiencing an end-of-year surge.

Chapman says they have seen a slight decrease in donations this year, though she still thanks to the community for the generous amounts of support they’ve given in such a tough year. The pantry is running around 25-30 active volunteers daily. Champman says when the stimulus check was given out earlier in the year, it was clearly effective in giving some relief to the lake as pantry usage went down. Still, as Christmas approaches, Food for Morgan County is still looking for volunteers and donations to close out the season.

Sharon Konuch with the Hope House Food Pantry says they too saw a big surge in November, serving 450 clients. She has been surprised to see a wave of new clients coming over the last few weeks, signing up 25 new clients in November alone. Though they serve new people each year, this is especially high.

Konuch believes a part of this is the gift-giving and coat sharing that the business provides children at the end of the year. Working alongside local organizations such as the Rotary allows Hope House to give more than just a box of food during Christmas. Though they have stayed extremely busy, Konuch is happy to be able to serve their purpose and help out those who need it most during an extraordinary year.

“We are always ready for more people and we are here to serve people,” Konuch said. “They are always welcome. We can always take care of them.”

For those looking to volunteer at these pantries or donate goods, call ahead to set up a donation or volunteer time. Here are a few pantries around the lake to check:

Share the Harvest, 689 N, MO-7 Camdenton, (573) 873-5855

The Lamb House, 93 Morgan St Camdenton, (573) 346-2168

Eldon Food Pantry, 312 E 2nd St Eldon, (573) 392-8380

Food for Morgan County, 305 W Newton St Versailles, (573) 789-7473

Hope House, 40 Lakeland Rd Lake Ozark, (573) 365-0099