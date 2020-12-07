Readers' Mailbag: Life goes on for most of us

SUBMITTED CONTENT

"From the beginning of this year, the world health situation has changed dramatically! And here in America, in our local communities, some of us are cautious about human contact in mass, and some choose to ignore what they do not understand, or choose to take the chance, “it won’t happen to me!”

And life for most of us, goes on!

There are mixed edicts by politicians, who say what people want to hear and some who suggest, being cautious, wearing a mask, blaming other views as dumb and so on! And many in our country listen and use the information from a politician as they choose! And these political suggested choices seem to be divided by political party!

And life for most of us, goes on!

Dr. Fauci started his career at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in 1968 and became director in 1984, advising six presidents during his tenure. He has spearheaded federal efforts to combat deadly viruses like SARS, swine flu, H1N1, West Nile and Ebola. And he provided Trump with input on his experience, and expected it to be used to help America, as it had been done for six other presidents.

That did not happen!

And life for most of us, goes on!

Dr. Scott Atlas was put in place in August to speak for the nation about COVID 19, who has now resigned, who spoke of masks not helping, He was put in place to do this TO or FOR America??? Or was he put in place because of his, minority medical view, that no respected medical group supports You can choose why!

We have that right to say what we want from the constitution. We also have the expectation to be told facts based on evidence, that is not politically motivated!! Dr. Scott, in my opinion, yelled fire in a full theater with the doors locked shut!

When Dr. Scott Atlas was assigned, the U.S. coronavirus case count surpassed 5.2 million as the death toll neared 166,000! Today there are over 14.2 Million cases in the USA and the rising death toll is over 276,000!

That is more than triple the cases and almost twice the death toll in 5 months.

And life, for most of us, goes on!

Looking back at the 1918 influenza pandemic, over 675,000 deaths occurred in the USA!

And life for most of us, went on!

Medical Professionals know much more in 2020 than was known in 1918 about protection!

Why is there some of us that follow known ways to protect each other, and others who just know it won’t happen to them? And in my opinion, the entire USA Congress is Pounding Sand” for political gain and not for the people of the USA!

Is anyone getting it?

Wake up!"

-Hank Zieman Sunrise Beach, Mo