MDC to reopen Camdenton and central regional offices March 1

Robert Hemmelgarn, Missouri Department of Conservation

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) announces it will reopen its Camdenton and Central Regional offices to the public beginning March 1. County-level reductions in COVID-19 cases have allowed for the reopenings. Masks, or other appropriate face coverings, and physical distancing will be required when in buildings at both locations.

MDC’s Conservation Service Center, located at 783 Thunder Mountain Rd., in Camdenton, offers a public point of service in the Lake of the Ozarks region, and also offers 45 mostly-wooded acres with a hiking trail, archery range, and 80-foot tall fire tower visitors may climb to view the landscape. For more information, visit nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places/camdenton-conservation-service-center, or call (573) 815-7900.

MDC’s Central Regional Office, located at 3500 East Gans Rd., in Columbia, offers a public point of service in central Missouri, and also provides a short, hard-surface hiking trail and wildlife viewing opportunities. For more information, visit nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places/central-regional-office, or call (573) 815-7900.