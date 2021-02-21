Learn how to make baskets from native wood at MDC online program

Francis Skalicky, Missouri Department of Conservation

Baskets don’t have to be store-bought to be good. Some of our native trees can provide material that – with the proper technique and a little patience – can be transformed into a container that’s both functional and beautiful.

People can learn more about how to make baskets from native wood materials at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) program “Nature’s Art: Introduction to Basket Weaving,” a free virtual event from 10-11 a.m. on Feb. 22. This online program is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Twin Pines Conservation Education Center near Winona. MDC volunteer Linda Strauch will discuss what trees provide good material for baskets. She will also discuss how to obtain the wood materials necessary to make a basket and how to prepare those materials for weaving. Participants will not have wood strips available to them when the class is held, but Strauch will demonstrate her weaving techniques using old road maps and poster board strips. In addition to providing a demonstration model, this will give participants a method for practicing their weaving skills in preparation for future basket construction. This program is designed for ages 16 and up. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/175773

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate using the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.