California man injured, charged with DWI in Camden County crash

Lake Sun

A California man was injured and charged with driving while intoxicated following a crash on Route KK in Camden County, just east of Ranch Road.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report notes that based on evidence at the scene, 32-year-old Christopher Sanetti of Placentia, Calif., was driving west in a 2005 Chevrolet Avalanche when the incident occurred. Sanetti's vehicle began to skid, crossed the center of the road, continued to skid and crossed back over the center where it traveled off the right side of the road and overturned, striking two trees. The body of the vehicle separated from the chassis and came to a rest on its top facing east, while the chassis came to a rest facing west.

Sanetti, who was not wearing a safety device, was seriously injured and transported by EMS to University Hospital in Columbia. The vehicle was deemed to be totaled and towed from the scene.