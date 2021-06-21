Camdenton man injured, charged with DWI in crash on Highway 54

Lake Sun

A Camdenton man was injured and charged with driving while intoxicated in the early hours of Saturday morning when he crashed his vehicle on Highway 54, near Route Y, in Camden County.

Spencer Melville, 19, was driving west in a 2002 GMC Envoy when he traveled off the left side of the roadway and overcorrected, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. He then traveled off the right side of the road and struck a bluff, just two miles west of Route Y. Melville, who was not reported to be wearing a safety device, was minorly injured and taken by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital.

In addition to the DWI charge, Melville was also charged with failure to drive within the right lane of a highway. The GMC Envoy was deemed to be totaled and towed from the scene. The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Camden County Sheriff's Department in its response.