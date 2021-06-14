Security guard assaulted in trespassing incident at Backwater Jacks

Lake Sun Staff, newsroom@lakesunonline.com

A security guard was reportedly assaulted in a trespassing incident at Backwater Jacks Friday night.

According to a press release, Osage Beach police officers were on the scene at approximately 9:55 p.m. in response to individuals trespassing. As officers were responding, they were given a description of the subjects and upon arrival, located the subjects in the parking lot and met with them. Both subjects were intoxicated and causing problems at the business, and were advised they needed to leave and were not allowed back on the property.

At approximately 11:37 p.m., officers were dispatched back to Backwater Jacks for the same subjects being on the property. As officers arrived, the subjects fled on foot and officers lost sight of them. Upon speaking with management, an individual working security showed up and stated he was chasing one of the subjects in the back parking lot and got "jumped." At the same time, he was unable to give any information in regards to the assault. Officers attempted contact with the subjects they identified earlier with no success.

The security guard reportedly had facial injuries and was transported by Osage Beach Ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital. The investigation is ongoing and further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.