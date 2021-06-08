Residents found safe after shots fired on Camdenton home, suspect dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound

Lake Sun Staff, newsroom@lakesunonline.com

Camden County Deputies were dispatched to the 70 block of Bear Ridge Road in Camdenton Monday night at 8:15 p.m., in reference to a male subject on foot from Laclede County on his way to allegedly kill someone at the residence.

Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the homeowner who was advised of the situation, and asked everyone in the home to leave for the night until the suspect had been located. They refused to leave.

Deputies left the residence in attempt to locate the suspect and a short time later, Camden County Communications advised there were multiple shots fired at the Bear Ridge residence.

Upon arrival, deputies noticed several bullet holes on the house. Entry was made and everyone was found to be ok and denied medical treatment.

Deputies, along with the Missouri State Highway Patrol and Laclede County, searched the area and were unable to locate the suspect.

An update from from the Camden County Sheriff's Office Tuesday afternoon stated the suspect had been identified as Michael Horonzy, who had been located with a self-inflicted gunshot wound near his residence in Laclede County. Hornozy was transported to Mercy Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.