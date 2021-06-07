Gravois Mills man injured, charged with DWI in Morgan County crash

Lake Sun Staff, newsroom@lakesunonline.com

A Gravois Mills man was injured and charged with driving while intoxicated Sunday evening following a crash on Route O in Morgan County, just west of Towering Oak Road.

Jay Boortz, 49, was driving east in a 2002 Ford Thunderbird when he traveled off the right edge of the road, struck a traffic sign and struck a tree, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. Boortz was not reported to be wearing a safety device and was moderately injured and taken by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital.

In addition to the DWI charge, Boortz was also charged with driving without a seatbelt and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway. The Ford Thunderbird was deemed to be totaled and towed from the scene.