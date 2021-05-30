Camdenton woman injured, charged with DWI in Camden County crash

Lake Sun Staff, newsroom@lakesunonline.com

A Camdenton woman was injured and charged with driving while intoxicated Friday afternoon when she crashed her vehicle on Ball Park Road in Camden County, just north of Arbor Glen Drive.

Amanda Moore, 44, was northbound in a 2003 GMC Sonoma when she crossed the center line, traveled off the left side of the road, overcorrected and ran off the right side and struck several trees. Moore, who was not wearing a safety device, was moderately injured and taken by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital.

In addition to the DWI charge, Moore was also charged with a misdemeanor for leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash, driving without insurance, driving without a seatbelt on, stopping and decreasing speed when unsafe and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway.

The GMC Sonoma was deemed to have moderate damage and the Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Camden County Sheriff's Department in its response.