Stover woman injured, charged with DWI in Highway 135 crash

Lake Sun Staff, newsroom@lakesunonline.com

A Stover woman was injured and charged with driving while intoxicated Sunday night when she crashed her vehicle on Highway 135 in Morgan County, just south of Whispering Timbers Road.

Bailey Sechrest, 23, was northbound in a 2008 Smart Car when she failed to navigate the roadway and traveled off the right side of the road, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. She proceeded to strike a utility pole, continued on and struck a fence before the vehicle finally overturned. Sechrest, who was not reported to be wearing a safety device, received moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital.

In addition to being charged with a DWI, Sechrest was also charged with careless and imprudent driving and driving without a seatbelt. The Smart Car was deemed to be totaled and was towed from the scene. The highway patrol was assisted by the Morgan County Sheriff's Department in its response.