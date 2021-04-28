Sedalia man injured in Morgan County crash faces multiple charges

Lake Sun Staff, newsroom@lakesunonline.com

A Sedalia man was injured and is facing multiple charges after crashing his vehicle in the early morning hours of Tuesday on Highway 5 in Morgan County.

John Washausen, 31, was driving north in a 2002 Ford Windstar when he crossed the center of the road, traveled off the left side and struck a utility pole just north of Valley Road, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. Washausen, who was not wearing a safety device, was minorly injured and taken by Mid Missouri Ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital.

Washausen is facing multiple charges which include felony possession of methamphetamine, driving without a seat belt, failure to drive on the right half of the roadway resulting in a crash and operating a vehicle without a valid license. He also had a warrant from the Sedalia Police Department for failure to appear in court for a traffic offense and a Pettis County warrant for failure to register a motor vehicle and operating a vehicle without a valid license. He was placed in the Morgan County Jail on a 24-hour hold.

The Ford Windstar was deemed totaled and towed from the scene. The Highway Patrol was assisted by the Morgan County Sheriff's Office in its response.