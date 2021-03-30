Eldon man injured and charged with DWI in ATV crash

An Eldon man was injured and charged with driving while intoxicated in an ATV crash Monday evening on West Lake View Drive in Miller County.

Glendal Phares, 56, was westbound near East Lake View Drive in a 1986 Honda Fourtax ATV when he struck a rock, causing the vehicle to overturn and eject Phares, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. Phares was not reported to be wearing a safety device and was seriously injured. He was taken by Miller County EMS to Lake Regional Hospital.

The ATV had minor damage and was driven from the scene. The Highway Patrol was assisted by the Miller County Sheriff's Office in its response.